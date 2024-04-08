On World Health Day 2024, prominent health experts unite under the theme 'My Health, My Right,' emphasizing the intrinsic link between individual well-being and the fundamental right to health. Through their collective insights, they shed light on the importance of accessible healthcare, proactive preventive measures, and holistic health management. By advocating for empowerment and awareness, these experts strive to ensure that every individual possesses the knowledge and resources necessary to safeguard their health. This concerted effort aims to foster a global community where health equity and wellness are prioritized, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for all.
Dr. Agneesh Patial: MS, ENT, Consultant ENT and Head Neck Surgeon, Insight ENT Clinic, Nanavati Max Superspecility Hospital, Honorary Consultant and Head of Unit at Seth AJB Municipal ENT Hospital, Fort, Mumbai
Advertisement
Ensuring optimal ear, nose, and throat (ENT) health is not just a privilege but a fundamental right. These vital sensory organs play a crucial role in our daily lives, from communication to overall well-being. Yet, diseases affecting the ears, nose, and throat can significantly impact our quality of life. From common ailments like sinusitis and ear infections to more complex conditions such as hearing loss and throat cancer, the spectrum of ENT diseases is vast. Access to proper healthcare, preventive measures, and early intervention are essential in safeguarding these rights. Education about proper hygiene practices, regular check-ups, and timely treatment options should be readily available to all. Especially when prolonged allergies unattended can end up in nasal polyps, fungal sinusitis, worsening asthma and bronchitis leading to poor quality of life Empowering individuals to prioritize their ENT health ensures overall societal well-being. Let’s advocate for “My Health, My Right” by prioritizing ear, nose, and throat health for all.
Advertisement
Dr Anil Kumar T: MBBS, MS (General Surgery), MCh (Genito-Urinary Surgery), Fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery, UICC Fellowship (Geneva), Director and Head of Urology, Uro-Oncology, and Robotic Surgery at South Mark Clinic and Zymus Hospital, Bengaluru
As we commemorate World Health Day 2024, it's imperative to delve into the realm of personal health rights. Dr. Anil Kumar T, a distinguished figure in urology, sheds light on the pivotal role of individual agency in healthcare decisions. With extensive expertise in urological care, Dr. Anil Kumar emphasizes the importance of proactive health management and informed choices. In his insights, Dr. Anil Kumar advocates for comprehensive access to urological services, stressing the significance of early detection and treatment of urological conditions. He underscores the right to quality healthcare as a fundamental aspect of overall well-being, urging individuals to prioritize their health needs and seek timely medical intervention. On this World Health Day, Dr. Anil Kumar T echoes the sentiment that health is indeed a fundamental right, and empowerment in healthcare decisions is essential for fostering a healthier society. Let us heed his guidance and champion our right to optimal health.
Dr. Anusha K S: Gynecology, MBBS, DGO, DNB, Laparoscopic Course, FMAS (Fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery), Senior Consultant and Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Zymus Hospital Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru
As we commemorate World Health Day 2024, the spotlight shines on the critical intersection of women's rights and healthcare. Dr. Anusha K S, a prominent figure in gynecology, shares invaluable insights into the empowerment of women through prioritizing their health rights. With extensive experience in gynecological care, Dr. Anusha emphasizes the importance of comprehensive access to reproductive healthcare services. She advocates for informed decision-making and autonomy in healthcare choices, recognizing that every woman has the right to dignified and respectful care. In her reflections, Dr. Anusha highlights the significance of early detection and prevention of gynecological issues, promoting a proactive approach to women's health. On this World Health Day, let us heed Dr. Anusha's call to action and reaffirm that women's health is not just a privilege but a fundamental right that deserves unwavering support and advocacy.
Advertisement
Dr Kailash Naath Gupta, MD, DNB, MNAMS, FCCP, FIACM, Senior Consultant Chest Specialist (Pulmonologist), Director, Centre for Chest Diseases, New Delhi
"Access to quality healthcare isn't just a privilege; it's a fundamental right for every individual, regardless of their background or circumstance," emphasizes Dr. Kailash Naath Gupta, a distinguished Chest Specialist and Director of the Centre for Chest Diseases. With a steadfast commitment to public health, Dr. Gupta underscores the pivotal role of preventive measures in curbing the escalating prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). He advocates for widespread awareness campaigns and educational initiatives to empower communities in making informed health choices. His holistic approach to healthcare emphasizes the integration of education, awareness, and accessible healthcare services to address the multifaceted challenges posed by prevalent diseases. In his vision, Dr. Gupta envisions a society where every individual can access quality healthcare, paving the way for a healthier and more prosperous future, unburdened by preventable illnesses. Dr Gupta's brainchild "Centre for Chest Diseases" provides standardized and affordable treatment for all Respiratory ailments under one roof.
Advertisement
Dr. K. B. Nihal: MBBS. MD. Psychiatry, Consultant Psychiatrist And Owner of People’s Mind Clinic And Counselling Centre, Hyderabad
As the adage goes" What you think, You Become". Positive thinking and healthy thoughts lead to a healthy mind and body. On the contrary, Negative thinking and stress would cause mental unrest and physical disease. Train the mind to stay positive always and therefore enjoy a healthy life.
Dr. Pravin H. Taware: MD (Pulmonary Medicine), EDARM (Europe), DPSM (Colorado), FIP (Coimbatore) Consultant Pulmonologist, Interventional Pulmonologist & Sleep specialist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai
Access to clean air and optimal lung function are fundamental rights for all individuals. Respiratory health plays a big role in sustaining life, facilitating oxygen exchange, and defending against respiratory illnesses such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Moreover, I also want to address the significance of sleep hygiene. , including Sleep problems like obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia are very common and can detrimentally impact respiratory and overall health. Sleep disorders disrupt breathing patterns, exacerbate respiratory conditions and compromise overall health. By prioritizing awareness, education, and access to treatment for respiratory health and sleep problems, individuals can exercise their right to a healthier life and contribute to building resilient communities worldwide.
Advertisement
Dr. Prerna Kohli: M.Phil., PhD, Clinical Psychologist, Gold Medalist, Awarded by the Hon. President of India, Founder of Mind Tribe, Gurgaon
As a psychologist deeply invested in mental health advocacy, I believe that on this World Health Day, the theme "My Health, My Right" should resonate profoundly in the realm of mental well-being. Throughout my three decades of practice and as the founder of MindTribe Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., I've witnessed firsthand the pivotal role mental health plays in shaping individuals' lives. For me, good mental health isn't merely a privilege; it's an inalienable right we must fiercely protect. It serves as the bedrock for a fulfilling life, intertwining with our physical health in profound ways. On this occasion, let's unite in prioritizing mental health, fostering resilience, and promoting access to evidence-based therapies. By acknowledging and nurturing our mental well-being, we uphold our fundamental right to lead vibrant, fulfilling lives.
Advertisement
Dr. Priya Sangeeth: Senior consultant, Obstetrician Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon and Infertility Specialist at Dr. Priya's Women's Clinic, Trivandrum
"My Health, My Right: A Gynaecologist's Perspective", In my world as a gynaecologist, "My Health, My Right" takes center stage. From hilarious cravings to serious discussions, every consultation is a unique blend of medical expertise and empathetic understanding. It's about empowering women to make informed decisions about their reproductive health while navigating the sometimes-uncomfortable terrain of pelvic exams and pregnancy woes. In this realm, laughter often serves as the best medicine, along with a healthy dose of compassion and respect for every woman's autonomy and dignity. So here's to honoring "My Health, My Right" with grace, humour, and unwavering support for women's wellness. In this realm knowledge and awareness are paramount along with a healthy dose of compassion and respect for every woman’s autonomy and dignity.
Advertisement
Dr. Sunil S. Bobade: Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Maharashtra
As a Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Sunil S. Bobade is deeply concerned about the escalating incidence of heart attacks among young individuals, especially on this World Health Day. The primary culprits behind this concerning trend are the sedentary lifestyle, consumption of fatty foods, and addiction habits prevalent in modern society. It's imperative to recognize that heart health is not a matter of chance but a result of conscious choices and behaviors. Simple yet impactful measures can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Regular physical activity, healthy dietary habits, and abstaining from addictive substances are paramount. Moreover, prioritizing routine health check-ups to monitor blood pressure and sugar levels is crucial for early detection and intervention. Remember, your heart's well-being is within your control. Let's commit to staying active, eating nutritious foods, breaking free from addiction, and prioritizing regular health assessments. Together, on this World Health Day, under the guidance of Dr. Sunil S. Bobade, let's safeguard our hearts and ensure a healthier future for generations to come.