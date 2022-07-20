Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Education

IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 Out Now, Here's How And Where To Download It

The Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released its IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 on its official website yesterday on 19th June 2022, much to the relief of waiting aspirants.

IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 Representative Image
IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 Representative Image IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 4:23 pm

After much delay, the Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released its IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 on its official website yesterday on 19th June 2022. The students that are currently preparing for their exams this year must visit the official website to make sure and download their IGNOU TEE Admit Card 2022. 

The students are also informed that according to the official information the end-term examinations will be conducted from 22nd July 2022 and will end on the 5th September 2022 for this session. The students will surely need to Download IGNOU TEE Admit Card so that they are able to appear in their examinations successfully. 

Here are the steps to download the IGNOU June 2022 TEE Admit Card

  1. Visit the official site of IGNOU (http://www.ignou.ac.in/)
  2. Now in the announcements section, you will find the link to IGNOU TEE Admit Card for June 2022.
  3. Click on the link.
  4. Now fill in the needed information needed in the form. 
  5. Click on Submit icon
  6. Accept the download prompt or print it as per your convenience. 
  7. Your IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 will get downloaded to your device. 

Related stories

The Very Reliable NIRF 2022 Rankings Out Now, Check Here

Delhi Sports University And Its VC Look To Turn Khel Into Padhai, Produce World-Class Sportspeople

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: India's Top 25 Government Engineering Colleges

Tags

Education
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

Mathura Court Reserves Order On Applications Related To Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Dispute

Mathura Court Reserves Order On Applications Related To Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Dispute