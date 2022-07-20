IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 Out Now, Here's How And Where To Download It

After much delay, the Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released its IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 on its official website yesterday on 19th June 2022. The students that are currently preparing for their exams this year must visit the official website to make sure and download their IGNOU TEE Admit Card 2022.

The students are also informed that according to the official information the end-term examinations will be conducted from 22nd July 2022 and will end on the 5th September 2022 for this session. The students will surely need to Download IGNOU TEE Admit Card so that they are able to appear in their examinations successfully.

Here are the steps to download the IGNOU June 2022 TEE Admit Card