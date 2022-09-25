Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Rupee Has Held Up Very Well Against Dollar Compared To Other Currencies: FM

Against the backdrop of the rupee dropping to a lifetime low against the greenback, Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank and the finance ministry are keeping a very close watch on the situation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 10:37 am

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the rupee has "held back very well" against the US dollar when compared to other currencies.  

Against the backdrop of the rupee dropping to a lifetime low against the greenback, Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank and the finance ministry are keeping a very close watch on the situation. 

"If any one currency which has held its own and did not get into fluctuation or volatility as much as other currencies, it is the Indian rupee. We have held back very well," she told reporters here. 

Business National Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar
