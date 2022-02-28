Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is likely to list for initial public offering (IPO) on March 11. India’s largest insurance company filed the draft herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 13.

Touted as India’s biggest IPO, it involves the government offering a 5 per cent stake in LIC. IPO refers to the first issue of shares to the public of either a privately-owned company or a company that is wholly owned by the government. It provides an opportunity for public investors to own shares in IPO-bound companies. All types of policyholders, whether new or existing, can apply for the IPO. Notably, today is the last day to register for LIC IPO. According to the LIC website, up to 10 per cent of the LIC IPO issue size will be reserved for policyholders at a discounted price.

Here is how the policyholders can still register for LIC IPO to avail benefits: