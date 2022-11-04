Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Rises As BTC Gains 1.2%, ETH Up 1.8%

Bitcoin rises 1.2 per cent, Ethereum is up by 1.8 per cent and Solana rises 0.90 per cent. OKB is the top gainer, up 24.2 per cent to $20.3

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 5:59 pm

The global crypto market was trading in the green on Friday evening, lifted by gains in major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Dogecoin fell 11.55 per cent after seeing consecutive days of rallies. However, the meme coin remains the most trending crypto.

The overall crypto market cap stood at $1.03 trillion, with the trading volume falling by 17.1 per cent to $85.4 billion in the last 24 hours to 3:50 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer is OKB. It is up by 24.2 per cent to $20.3. The top loser is Dogecoin, which was trading at $0.119, having fallen by 11.4 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gains 1.2 per cent to $20,582 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 395.1 billion. Its intraday low was $20,086. Its trading volume decreased 71.7 per cent to $46.8 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum price is up by 1.8 per cent to $1,580 in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening. ETH’s market stood at 193.3 million. Its trading volume decreased by 42.9 per cent to $13.5 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is up by 0.90 per cent to $32.2 on Nov 4, 2022.

XRP is up 9.3 per cent to $0.5003, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 18.03 per cent to $1.6 billion.

Cardano (ADA) gains 3.3 per cent to $0.409. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 1.04 per cent to $667.7 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) falls 11.5 per cent to $0.119. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 76.4 per cent to $2.7 billion.

Shiba Inu is up by 1.2 per cent to $0.00001239.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) is up by 2.2 per cent to $8,246. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 40.8 per cent to $64.6 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) rises by 1.4 per cent to $19.03, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 55.3 per cent to $296.6 million.

Aave (AAVE) is trading at a gain of 8.2 per cent at $93.2, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 47.7 per cent to $223.6 million.

