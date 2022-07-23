Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Crypto.com Customers Can Use Google Pay In US, Epic Games Says It Won't Ban NFTs, Bitcoin Down 1%

American cryptocurrency exchange Cypto.com will now let its users pay for crypto using Google Pay. Meanwhile, the crypto market seems to be trading with marginal losses with Bitcoin down 1 per cent and Ethereum 0.01 per cent.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 10:00 am

Crypto.com, an American cryptocurrency exchange, has partnered with Google Pay in the US to allow its users pay for crypto by using GPay. 

According to a press release, in order to use this feature, the user must click on the ‘trade’ option on the homepage and then select buy. After that, under the cash tab, they will find the Gpay button. On clicking that, there will be a checkbox and a disclaimer about the user’s respective card processing fees. Upon agreeing, the user must click continue and confirm, reported Cryptopotato.

In other news, Tim Sweeney, CEO, Epic Games (the maker of Fortnite), said that they are leaving game-centric decisions upon their respective developers and does not wish to impose its views on them. He was replying to a user’s comment about Minecraft banning the use of non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) on community-run Minecraft game servers and whether Epic will do the same or not.

He replied, “Developers should be free to decide how to build their games, and you are free to decide whether to play them. I believe stores and operating system makers shouldn’t interfere by forcing their views onto others. We definitely won’t.”

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 0.66 per cent to $1.04 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was down by 3.97 per cent to $71.48 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $22,834.84, lower by 0.77 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 0.01 per cent to $1,567.10. 

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.69 per cent at $0.4918, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 2.6 per cent at $0.3415, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 3.38 per cent at $41.29, Polkadot (DOT) was down by 0.78 per cent at $7.41, and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 0.75 per cent at $266.64.

Today’s top gainer was EOS (EOS), which was up by 12.43 per cent at $1.18. The top loser was THORChain (RUNE), which was down by 8.73 per cent at $2.70. 

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 2.12 per cent at $0.06829 . Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.0527. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 1.99 per cent at $0.00001188.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 1.79 per cent to trade at $0.0000003571, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 1.79 per cent at $0.000009874, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) rose 1.76 per cent at $0.01093. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 0.58 per cent at $6,620.84, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a loss of 2.65 per cent at $0.0001012. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.66 per cent at $24.14, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 2.11 per cent at $6.99, and Aave (AAVE) fell by 2.51 per cent at $91.45.

