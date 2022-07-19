Wipro Will Enhance Efforts In Web 3.0 And Metaverse, Bitcoin Rises

Market structure has replaced industry organisation as IT giant Wipro’s operating model. Over the next few years, the company plans to invest $1 billion into the cloud services industry. Digital, cloud, data, and cybersecurity services are in high demand right now.

Azim Premji has established Wipro as a prominent player in the fields of digital, cloud, data, and cybersecurity services. Although the demand for such services may cause some short-term concern, the long-term prospects for the industry look bright, Premji has said.

Premji said that he is still optimistic about the future, despite the fact that the epidemic is still here, and inflation is surging every day, and the environment and energy challenges are getting worse. The company added about 45,000 new employees in FY22.

In other news, Gemini has increased the number of people it has let go in the second round of layoffs, after having cut about 10 per cent of its workforce previously due to “turbulent market conditions”. The company did not disclose the magnitude of the recent internal downsizing, and has not yet made it official.

The founders of another bankrupt cryptocurrency hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), have vanished and officials are now searching for them. The Singapore-based 3AC filed for bankruptcy in the US earlier this month to protect its assets from creditors.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 0.08 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $22,074.34 at 5:30 pm IST.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,548.57, up by 5.06 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 0.38 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $261.72. Solana (SOL) was up by 45.62 per cent to $9.82, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.63 per cent to $0.4909.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.06715 at 5:30 pm IST, up by 1.17 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 5.87 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00001182. Samoyedcoin was down by 3.21 per cent, and it was trading at $0.008951, while Dogelon Mars was up by 3.44 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000003441.