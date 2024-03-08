Passionate In Reinforcing Vision And Mission

We’ll never forget our Nationalist Icons and the Guardians of our Borders … We love our country very much and are very proud of it.

At the Subharti campus, there is Shaheed Smaraka , which has been built in memory of those who made ultimate sacrifice for the nation; and there is Kargil Shaheed Upvan , where each tree has been planted in memory of every soldier who laid down his life during the 1999 Kargil War.

Every road & every building within the campus has been named in honor of an Indian nationalist or an Indian revolutionary.

A museum devoted to the life & struggle of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose , the most revered leader of Indian Independence Movement, is housed at the campus.

Subharti has started a tradition of celebrating 21st October as the ‘Independence Day of United India’ at the campus to commemorate the declaration of independence by Netaji in 1943.

No other private university in India has such unique features.