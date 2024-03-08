Passionate In Reinforcing Vision And Mission

Prof. Dr. Shalya Raj is the Chief Executive Officer of Swami Vivekanand Subharti University, Meerut. She completed her graduation from SDM College of Dental Sciences, Dharwad & her Masters in Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics from Subharti Dental College, Meerut. Dr. Shalya has a captivating persona and believes in making today better than yesterday while keeping a watchful eye on tomorrow. Over the years, she has proven that motto by example. Supporting students and faculty to reach newer heights, win national and international awards and achieve their goals.
She is a well-versed academician, a fervent clinician and above all, a dedicated individual who is passionately reinforcing the ideals of Subharti, of strengthening Nationalism among the youth through education and healthcare to all sections of our society. Dr. Shalya is an exponent of Indian classical vocal music and a trained Kathak dancer. She excels in the field of performing arts for which she has won various accolades in the field of painting, craft & drama. As a well-grounded personality, she is tied to her humble beginnings and her sincerity to give back to the community has seen her getting diligently involved in various philanthropic works. Her high calibre of temperament and enthusiastic proficiency sets her well above her contemporaries in the field.
Facing new challenges every day, Dr. Shalya has demonstrated her resilience in handling delicate situations with discretion and poise. She handles the administrative responsibilities of the University with poise and has a clear vision of where she would like to take the University while encouraging National and International linkages. Her leadership has seen the University progress by leaps and bounds achieving various milestones along the way.
Subharti has a leading role in shaping the future of the country…
We hold the view that the people of India have a fascinating history and a rich cultural heritage to celebrate and be proud of. We need to remove every trace of the colonial mindset, and believe in our own ancient Indian value system, as we have roots in the earliest civilization of the world.
Constantly contributing to the nation’s economy, which is the world’s fastest growing major economy, Subharti has always encouraged young minds to have original and creative ideas, and has made enough space for forward-thinking. As a centre of holistic development, Subharti University takes care of every aspect of student’s life, be it physical, mental, intellectual, social, or moral.
We’ll never forget our Nationalist Icons and the Guardians of our Borders … We love our country very much and are very proud of it.
At the Subharti campus, there is Shaheed Smaraka, which has been built in memory of those who made ultimate sacrifice for the nation; and there is Kargil Shaheed Upvan, where each tree has been planted in memory of every soldier who laid down his life during the 1999 Kargil War.
Every road & every building within the campus has been named in honor of an Indian nationalist or an Indian revolutionary.
A museum devoted to the life & struggle of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the most revered leader of Indian Independence Movement, is housed at the campus.
Subharti has started a tradition of celebrating 21st October as the ‘Independence Day of United India’ at the campus to commemorate the declaration of independence by Netaji in 1943.
No other private university in India has such unique features.