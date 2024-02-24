We sincerely hope that you are ready to go back to the Hogwarts world! It has been officially announced that the highly-awaited Harry Potter TV series has locked a release date, and will be taking us on a journey filled with magic, yet again, but this time, on a small screen.
Earlier many speculations were stating that the series will be released either in 2025 or 2026. However, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav revealed in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Friday that the much-anticipated TV series based on JK Rowling’s masterpiece is scheduled for release in 2026.
“We have not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter,” Zaslav said, adding, “The last film was made more than a dozen years ago. I was in London a few weeks ago with Casey [Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content] and Channing [Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group], and we spent some real time with J. K. [Rowling] and her team. Both sides are thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”
He went on to add, “We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max. We’re aiming for a debut in 2026.”
The development of ‘Harry Potter: The Series’ reportedly began back in 2021, and it is slated to be screened on Max. Warner Bros. Discovery has made a 10-year commitment to the project, ensuring “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s novels with an entirely new cast. Rowling herself will be serving as an executive producer of the series. The series was greenlit from Warner Bros. Discovery last year, with an intention to produce seasons dedicated to each novel, outlining a comprehensive plotline. So, in other words, it’s anticipated that the series will span across seven seasons.
While who will be cast for the TV series has not been revealed yet, many reports indicate that none of the original Harry Potter actors are anticipated to return to portray their respective roles in the TV adaptation.