The development of ‘Harry Potter: The Series’ reportedly began back in 2021, and it is slated to be screened on Max. Warner Bros. Discovery has made a 10-year commitment to the project, ensuring “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s novels with an entirely new cast. Rowling herself will be serving as an executive producer of the series. The series was greenlit from Warner Bros. Discovery last year, with an intention to produce seasons dedicated to each novel, outlining a comprehensive plotline. So, in other words, it’s anticipated that the series will span across seven seasons.