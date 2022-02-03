Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta To Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Celebs Who Found Love On Sets

People discover love in the most unusual locations, and cupid's arrow often strikes TV stars on the sets of their shows. They spend the majority of their time on set, which is a more likely location for them to form bonds.On few occasions they were the talk of the town, especially when one (or both) of the actors involved were already with someone else. But, as they say, the "heart wants what it wants." Here are TV actors who fell in love with their co-stars and eventually married them.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bannerjee

In 2006, the two met for the first time. They both competed in a talent show and were among the top 30 contestants. They became highly successful a few years later when they collaborated on the TV show "Ramayana." After a five-year Dating period, Choudhary proposed to Bannerjee with a diamond ring on the reality TV show 'Pati, Patni aur Woh,' and the couple married on February 15, 2011 and are still going strong.

Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget

When Karan Singh Grover met Jennifer Winget on the set of 'Dil Mil Gaye,' he was already married. Grover divorced his first wife in 2009. The duo married in 2012 after dating for several years, however they divorced in 2015. Grover is now married to Bipasha Basu.

Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, the stars of 'Miley Jab Hum Tum,' dated for several years before marrying in 2016. Fans dubbed them 'Monaya' because of their on-screen connection.

Hiten Tejwani–Gauri Pradhan

On the set of 'Kutumb,' the couple met and were cast as the leading couple. They are also known as the television's first official real life couple. They married on April 29, 2004, and their delight was tripled when their twin daughters, Nevaan and Katya, were born in 2009.

Ravi Dubey – Sargun Mehta

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on the sets of Zee Tv's "12/24 Karol Bagh" on the sets of Nach Baliye, and Ravi proposed to Sargun on December 7, 2013.

Vivek Dahiya-Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the set of the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, despite not being matched opposite one other. On July 8, 2016, the pair married in Bhopal.

Sharad Kelkar-Keerti Gaekwad

Sharad Kelkar met his wife Keerti Gaekwad on the set of ‘Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka’, a television series. Their wedding took place in 2005, and the following year, they appeared as a celebrity couple in Nach Baliye. Kesha is the couple's daughter.

Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Sheikh

After dating for a couple of years, this duo chose to pursue their romance further and competed in Nach Baliye as a couple in 2007, winning over Rakhi Sawant and Abhishek Awasthi. They appeared as a pair in many shows together, including Kya ‘Dill Mein Hai’ and ‘Ek Hasina Thi.’ Finally, on the 2nd of March, 2012 they got married. Although in 2021 the couple separated and made it official.

Manav Gohil and Shweta Kawatra

Manav and Shweta met on the set of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, their TV show. They quickly became friends and fell in love. In the year 2004, they married. Zahra Tabeetha, their daughter, was born in the year 2012. The pair has also collaborated on the Kkusum series.