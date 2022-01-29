Interior designer Sussanne Khan, and actor Arslan Goni had been said to be dating for quite some time. The reported couple is frequently seen on vacation together and attending parties, which has fueled dating rumours. Khan and Goni recently made headlines when they were seen walking out together from a dinner date in Juhu. As they walked out of the restaurant, many bystanders noticed Goni and Khan going hand-in-hand.

Khan wore a camouflage jacket over a tank top and pants, while Goni went for a casual look with a white tee and jeans.

Khan and Goni haven't made their love interest official yet, but their frequent appearances and social media affection tell volumes about their love.

Khan had tweeted a photo with her rumoured beau Goni on his 32nd birthday earlier this month.

“Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless,” she wrote.

Goni had remarked on her post, "Love You," and added another comment, "Thank you so much.... you are just amazing."

Previously, the actor was seen discussing his relationship openly. Goni said he doesn't like to talk about it in an interview with a news portal. He went on to say that it's all about two individuals enjoying a great life together.

Khan recently tested positive for COVID-19 and even posted about it on social media. Arslan, interestingly, was one of the first to make a comment.

He wrote, "You will be fine soon" followed by emojis. She replied, "@arslangoni yes I will thank you."