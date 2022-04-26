Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa-Starrer 'Home Shanti' Gets A Release Date

Disney+ Hotstar is set to release the comedy-drama series, ‘Home Shanti’ that stars actress Supriya Pathak and actor Manoj Pahwa. The two were recently seen in ‘Mimi’ together.

Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa-Starrer 'Home Shanti' Gets A Release Date
A Still From 'Home Shanti' YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 10:34 am

Comedy drama series ‘Home Shanti’, starring actors Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, is set to be released on May 6 on Disney+ Hotstar. Created and produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the Hotstar Specials is billed as a heartwarming tale of a Dehradun-based family's quest to build their dream house.

The series, directed by filmmaker Aakanksha Dua, revolves around the Joshi family's long-harboured dreams of becoming homeowners for the first time, a note from the streamer read.

Pahwa said he fell in love with the show's storyline and called it a heartfelt and endearing drama. Pahwa and Pathak last starred together in the 2021 comedy drama feature ‘Mimi’.

Related stories

The Kashmir Files's OTT Release Set For May 13 On Zee5

‘As Women We Fight It All The Time’: Supriya Pathak On Gender Disparity In Film Industry

Mother’s Diary | Actress Supriya Pathak’s Ode To The Mother—In Her Words And Works

"Viewers can expect a fun, easy watch that touches their heart with its simple story and its even simpler characters. However, playing these simple characters is what gets me motivated as an actor. Getting back on the sets with Supriya ji was like slipping into comfortable waters for me. I must applaud the new talents as well as they have been such an easy flock to work and laugh with. I can't wait to see how the audience responds to the show," the 58-year-old actor said in a statement.

Pathak, 61, said the series will make viewers take note of the little intimacies shared in a family.

"The relatability factor of this drama is very high for we all know of families who dream of owning a house one day. I had an absolute gala time working on this series, especially getting to rekindle Manoj and my chemistry had me super excited. At times, the set felt like an extension of a family," she added.

The series also stars Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra.

Dua, who is also credited as the writer along with Akshay Asthana, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna, said ‘Home Shanti’ is a family drama that takes a close look at the emotional journey a family makes while building their dream home.

"It is a breezy, uplifting and humorous drama that will make the viewer fall in love with the Joshis and root for them till the last brick has been laid. I feel incredibly grateful for Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, who brought their wondrous synergy to the drama. Their on-screen chemistry pulled at my heartstrings and I am sure they will cast the same spell on the audience," Dua added.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Indian Actor Indian Actress Over The Top (OTT) OTT Platforms Web Series Supriya Pathak Manoj Pahwa Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Don’t Know What Direction Twitter Will Go In: CEO Parag Agrawal Tells Anxious Employees

Don’t Know What Direction Twitter Will Go In: CEO Parag Agrawal Tells Anxious Employees

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now