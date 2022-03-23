Legal troubles seem to be far from over for actor Salman Khan. The actor has been summoned by Andheri Magistrate Court for allegedly misbehaving with a journalist.



According to the Times of India, ANI reported that Khan has been asked to appear on April 5 in the 2019 case, filed by journalist Ashok Pandey. Khan has been charged under the IPC sections 504 and 506.



“Mumbai | Andheri Magistrate Court summons Salman Khan to appear on April 5 in a 2019 case filed by a journalist Ashok Pandey for allegedly misbehaving with him. Court has summoned the actor for offences under IPC sections 504 and 506,” a tweet on ANI’s official Twitter page stated.

According to reports, Pandey was filming the actor cycling on the streets of Mumbai, after taking permission from his bodyguard. However, this seemed to have not gone down too well with Khan, who got irked and then asked his bodyguard to thrash Pandey.

The journalist allegedly accused the actor of assaulting him and even breaking his phone. When Pandey tried to reach out to the local police authorities, he was not taken seriously.

Pandey had then proceeded to file a private complaint at the Andheri Magistrate Court. There was a lot of delay in the hearing of the case at the court due to Covid 19. However, reportedly the court says that now there are enough grounds to proceed with the case.

Meanwhile, the actor has still not been acquitted in the 1998 blackbuck case, which has been ongoing for the last two decades. The case has now been shifted to Rajasthan High court, on the actor’s request. On Monday, the Rajasthan High Court granted permission the two petitions of the case, from Jodhpur District court and Sessions court. According to reports Khan had moved a petition to transfer the these so that all three could be heard at the same place.