OTT Platforms Aren't Keen On Showcasing Rajkummar Rao's 'Shahid'

Bollywood director Hansal Mehta voiced his feelings about his 2013 film 'Shahid' not being aired on any OTT platform in a series of tweets posted yesterday night.

"Sad that #Shahid is not on any OTT platform. I have no idea who owns the rights to the film anymore and where it’s original version even is. It is a personal tragedy for me and for all those who toiled to make this film against all odds. It is a tragedy for Shahid Azmi," he wrote.

The film, which starred Rao in the lead role, was highly acclaimed and went on to win multiple awards abroad, including a National Award.

"Premiered at #TIFF2012, won two national awards, won numerous other awards, traveled the world and is rated 8.2 on IMDb. But NO TAKERS?," Mehta further wrote.

'Shahid' is a biographical play based on the life of former terrorist operative Shahid Azmi, who later became a criminal lawyer. He battles for individuals who have been wrongfully accused of terrorism, but he meets an unjust end himself.

Sameer Gautam Singh wrote the script for 'Shahid,' and Apurva Asrani served as the editor. Under the former banner UTV Spotboy, director Anurag Kashyap and Sunil Bohra produced the film in collaboration with producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Baljinder Kaur had significant parts in Shahid.

Rao will be seen in the upcoming film 'Badhaai Do' featuring actress Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.