Kajal Aggarwal To Body Shamers: Live And Let Live

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first kid, shared beautiful images of herself flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. She penned a long statement condemning body shamers and a sweet, uplifting note to women going through pregnancy and motherhood alongwith the photo.

"I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live," she wrote.

Sharing her thoughts about the pregnancy phase, she further wrote, "During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies."

Aggrawal also shared tips that she follows to cope with her "undefined feelings". "Focus on the positive work your body is doing. Your body is changing to help your baby grow and develop. This is normal. Express your feelings. Talk with your partner, family, or friends about how you are feeling. Keeping your feelings bottled up will only make you feel worse. Get regular physical activity. A light swim or walk can help you clear your mind and get the focus off your body image. Try prenatal yoga (if your doctor, gynaecologist is OK with it). Yoga helps you focus less on how your body looks and more on the link between your body and your mind. Try a massage (if your doctor, gynaecologist is OK with it). Massage can relieve stress and anxiety and help you feel more comfortable in your own skin. Learn as much as you can about pregnancy. By educating yourself, you will know what to expect and feel more in control. Seek mental health support if you need it.There is no shame in reaching out for help. Do it for yourself and your baby. Talk to your doctor or nurse about where to find support," she shared.

The post received love from many, including actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress took to the post’s comments section and wrote, “You are and will always be beautiful!!"

The actress who is currently in Dubai got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in November 2020. The couple are all set to welcome their first child.