Jackie and Ayesha Shroff Celebrate Their 47th Wedding Anniversary

Jackie shared a video post, a compilation of throwback pictures with his wife Ayesha and he captioned it, "My spine,#HappyBirthday #HappyWeddingAnniversary @AyeshaShroff" Jackie and Ayesha have two children -- actor Tiger Shroff and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff. The couple also runs a media company, Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited, and jointly owned 10 per cent of the shares in Sony TV from its launch until 2012, when they sold their stake and ended their 15-year association with the entertainment channel.