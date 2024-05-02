‘Dark Matter’ Star Joel Edgerton: It’s A Real Challenge To Make Science Sexy – View Pics

Apple TV+ has come up with its latest series ‘Dark Matter’ and it has been garnering some great reviews from all over. The show deals with a lot of quantum physics and whenever there is a show or film having sci-fi elements, there is always a doubt on whether or not it will be appealing to the layman. ‘Dark Matter’ star Joel Edgerton opens up about this issue and puts things to perspective.
“Yeah, how to make science sexy. It’s a real challenge because, on one hand, the concept of the show, this sort of access to multiple realities, is based in the real science of superposition and the idea of it having been proven that a particle can exist in two places at one time, and then the leap of faith is going all right. Let’s now imagine that that technology can extend, or that theory can extend, to a human being placed in two places at one time, therefore giving access to multiple realities,” said Joel Edgerton while talking to Men’s Journal.
Joel Edgerton has been getting praises for his stellar performance in the show. Talking about how sci-fi shows and films don’t necessarily have to be boring, he added, “But you also don’t really want to create a sense that the show is a big science lesson, because you can really lose people. I think there’s a nice balance here of kind of addressing the issues, explaining what the theory in essence is, without going into too much verbal gymnastics. The challenge for me as an actor are at times just going all right well, how do you convey that information and how understandable can I make that scene coming out of my mouth, knowing that I am, in effect, definitely not a scientist?”
Well, it’s true that a sci-fi film or show does need to be engaging enough and have a good balance of what’s interesting and what’s something that you’ve to put in too much of your brain into it.
The premiere of the show happened recently in Los Angeles and it saw the who’s who of the film and television world come down for a gala evening. Here are a few glimpses from the show’s premiere:
1. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly arrives at the premiere of ‘Dark Matter’, at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.
2. Jakob Verbruggen
Jakob Verbruggen arrives at the premiere of ‘Dark Matter’, at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.
3. Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry & Blake Crouch
Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, left, and Blake Crouch arrive at the premiere of ‘Dark Matter’, at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.
4. Dayo Okeniyi
Dayo Okeniyi arrives at the premiere of ‘Dark Matter’, at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.
5. Amanda Brugel
Amanda Brugel arrives at the premiere of ‘Dark Matter’, at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.
6. Jimmi Simpson
Jimmi Simpson arrives at the premiere of ‘Dark Matter’, at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.
7. Joel Edgerton, Oakes Fegley & Jennifer Connelly
Joel Edgerton, from left, Oakes Fegley and Jennifer Connelly arrive at the premiere of ‘Dark Matter’, at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.
8. Alice Braga
Alice Braga arrives at the premiere of ‘Dark Matter’, at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.
9. Joel Edgerton & Jennifer Connelly
Joel Edgerton, left, and Jennifer Connelly arrive at the premiere of ‘Dark Matter’, at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.