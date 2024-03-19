From ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ To ‘Anatomy of A Fall’, 5 OTT Shows And Films Releasing This Week

This year, so far, has turned out to be quite interesting for the audience, in terms of the content being offered to them in OTT releases. Web shows like ‘Maamla Legal Hai’, ‘Sunflower S2’, ‘Maharani Season 3’ have kept them hooked to the screen while films like ‘Murder Mubarak’ have struck the right chord. Now with a fresh week here, here’s a look at the OTT films and web shows to be released between March 19 and March 24, and it has some interesting titles. Check them out here:
‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’
Helmed by Kannan Iyer, the film is a biographical drama based on the life of Usha Mehta, who fought for India's freedom and spread the message of unity via her underground radio station. It is headlined by Sara Ali Khan, and also stars Sachin Khedekar, Emraan Hashmi (special appearance). Set against the backdrop of the 1942 Quit India movement, the film has been written by Kannan and Darab Farooqui, while it is produced by Dharma Productions and Somen Mishra. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video from March 21.
Advertisement
‘Fighter’
Director Siddharth Anand's film, which released in cinemas on January 25 this year, is heading to a digital release, almost three months after its theatrical run. Set to release on Netflix on March 21, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Its story revolves around Indian Air Force (IAF) officers, who work together in imminent danger to form Air Dragons.
‘Lootere’
Created by Hansal Mehta and Shaailesh R Singh, the upcoming web show revolves around a ship's passengers who get taken as hostages by pirates off the coast of Somalia. However, they are saved when a hero steps in. The series, which has been helmed by Jai Mehta, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 22, and stars Rajat Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.
Advertisement
‘Road House’
‘Road House’ offers a reimagining of the ’80s cult classic, and stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter. While he deals with his turbulent past, he is seeking a fresh start, only to find himself in tranquillity of the Florida Keys. He then takes on the role of a bouncer at a local roadhouse, but gets to know that there are darker secrets than he anticipated. It also stars Conor McGregor and Daniela Melchior, and will be streaming on Prime Video from March 21.
‘Anatomy of A Fall’
The French drama, ‘Anatomy of A Fall’, explores the aftermath of a tragic death within a family. Soon, Sandra, who is a writer, gets embroiled in a legal battle to prove her innocence post her husband Samuel’s demise. However, their visually impaired son, Daniel, provides conflicting details of the events leading up to the tragedy. Eventually, Sandra’s and Samuel’s marriage gets dissected by the law and media. The film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 22.