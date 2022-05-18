Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller’s Spiderhead to debut on Netflix in June.

The psychological thriller ‘Spiderhead,' starring Chris Hemsworth, will release on Netflix on June 17, the streaming service said on Tuesday. 

According to Netflix, the film stars actors Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, and Tess Haubrich and is directed by American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski of  ‘Tron: Legacy’ fame.'

Described as a 'genre-bending and darkly’ funny movie, the film is set in a state-of-the-art penitentiary, run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), where inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too.

“But when two subjects, Jeff (Teller) and Lizzy (Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption takes a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether," the official plotline read.

'Spiderhead' is based on The New Yorker short story by American writer George Saunders. Kosinski has directed the film from a script written by American film producer Rhett Reese and Canadian movie screenwriter Paul Wernick.

Hemsworth has also produced the project along with American film and television producer and writer Eric Newman, Reese, Wernick, Producer Agnes Chu, co-founder and executive producer at Project Z Entertainment Geneva Wasserman, British director Tommy Harper and Film producer Jeremy Steckler.

'Inputs By PTI'

