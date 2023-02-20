Monday, Feb 20, 2023
BAFTA 2023 Full List Of Winners: ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Wins Best Film; Cate Blanchett Emerges Best Actress

Here's the full list of winners at BAFTA Awards 2023 including best film, lead actor, best casting and other categories. 

Still from 'All Quiet on the Western Front', and Cate Blanchett
Still from 'All Quiet on the Western Front', and Cate Blanchett IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 2:23 pm

The 76th British Academy Film Awards, known as the BAFTAs, concluded at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on Sunday. The event, which was hosted by actor Richard E Grant, was a star-studded affair and witnessed German anti-war film ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ taking home seven awards, including the two big wins, Best Film and Best Director. 

At the BAFTAs 2023, India's ‘All That Breathes’, directed by Shaunak Sen, was nominated as well in the Best Documentary category. But the film lost to Daniel Roher's ‘Navalny’. The last leg of the biggest awards for the night saw Austin Butler winning the Best Actor for his work in biographical film ‘Elvis’ and Cate Blanchett took home the Best Actress trophy for ‘Tar’.

While Austin defeated his contenders like Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Daryl Mccormack, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy, Cate defeated Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Ana De Armas, Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh.

Here are the complete list of winners:

Best Film – ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

Leading Actress – Cate Blanchett, ‘Tar’

Leading Actor – Austin Butler, ‘Elvis’

Best Director – Edward Berger, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

Best Casting – ‘Elvis’

Best Cinematography – ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

Adapted Screenplay – ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Editing – ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, Paul Rogers

Cinematography – ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’, James Friend

Best Documentary – ‘Navalny’ (Daniel Roher)

EE Bafta Rising Star Award – Emma Mackey

Film Not In The English Language – ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

Best Costume Design – Catherine Martin, ‘Elvis’

British Short Film – ‘An Irish Goodbye’

Makeup & Hair – ‘Elvis’; Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Production design – ‘Babylon’; Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

Sound – ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’; Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Original Score – ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’; Volker Bertelmann

Supporting Actress – Kerry Condon, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Supporting Actor – Barry Keoghan, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

