‘Bacca Bucci’ Falls Flat On ‘Shark Tank India 3’, Fails To Hook Investors

“We both have chartered accountancy backgrounds. We were doing jobs. I was in loan syndication. Anuj was in EY. When I was doing a job, I needed shoes. When I compared the prices back in 2014, there was a significant difference between online and offline prices,” Natwar said. “In fact, online shoes were expensive and offline shoes were cheap. So we decided to start selling shoes as a side hustle. Gradually, we continued selling and today, we are doing it full-time,” he said.