Anushka Sharma To Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas: Get Ready For Sleepless Nights

Actress Anushka Sharma pens down a congratulatory post for new parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. - Pinterest

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 5:05 pm

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma congratulated actor-couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for welcoming their little one. The couple had announced the news of them becoming parents on their social media handles on Saturday.

In a note posted on her Instagram Stories, Sharma wrote, “Congratulations Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one.”

Priyanka Chopra and Jonas announced that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy on their Instagram handles and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Recently, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra told India Today, "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self. We are all very proud of her."

Several reports claim that their daughter was born 12 weeks early in a Southern California hospital. She'll stay in the hospital until she's healthy enough to return to the couple. Priyanka Chopra and husband Jonas were allegedly expecting their first child in April, and she had taken time off work to prepare for motherhood. 

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen on the big screen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, a Hollywood movie that premiered in theatres globally in December 2021. The Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’, the Amazon series ‘Citadel’, produced by the Russo Brothers, and ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband, are among her upcoming projects. She'll also work with Amazon Studios to make a film about Ma Anand Sheela’s life.

