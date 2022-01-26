Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day Wish Got Everyone Laughing; Check Pics

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of himself which has everyone cracked up from Kapil Sharma to Shweta Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan treated fans to unseen pictures on Republic day. - Instagram\AmitabhBachchan

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 6:19 pm

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and wished his fans and followers early on the occasion of 73rd Republic day. Amitabh Bachchan shared an old picture in which his French beard was painted in the tricolour of the National Flag while he has no expressions on his face.

The actor shared the picture with the caption in Hindi. “Many many congratulations for the Republic Day," he said.

Comedian Kapil Sharma commented, “hahahaha," along with a laughing emoji, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan dropped just the laughing emoji. Actress Divya Dutta also extended her wishes to the actor and called it 'the cutest way' to wish. "Sir!!! Haha, the cutest way of wishing! Happy Republic Day!" she wrote. 

The actor also shared a throwback picture taken at his Mumbai residence Jalsa. The actor was seen standing at a distance, waving at fans while the crowd gathered outside his home. One of the fans held the National Flag in his hand.

On Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan shared  three posters and a throwback picture with the same greeting message. In two of these posters, the actor can be seen holding the Indian national flag and the third poster had a message imprinted on it that said, "India is a nation built on harmony, development, prosperity and peace achieving milestones for a better future. Happy Republic Day!". In the fourth image, a younger Amitabh Bachchan can be seen seated in an orange kurta-pyjama with folded hands.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film 'Chehre,' which also starred Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. Last year, the actor finished shooting the 13th season of KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati)  and has been focusing on his next productions. ‘Brahmastra’ starring actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Project - K’ starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, ‘Jhund’, ‘Runway 34’ starring Ajay Devgn, ‘Goodbye’ starring actress Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, and ‘The Intern’ remake starring actress Padukone are among the actor's upcoming films.

