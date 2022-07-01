Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Actress Jayashree Venketaramanan Opens Up On Working With Husband, His Ex-Girlfriend

Actress Jayashree Venketaramanan "never felt odd or awkward" around her husband Akhlaque Khan's ex-girlfriend Roopal Tyagi.

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 10:58 am

Actress Jayashree Venketaramanan, remembered for playing the lead role in the TV show, 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha', is currently shooting for the series 'Biwi And Me' along with husband Akhlaque Khan and his former girlfriend Roopal Tyagi.

She says: "The series was quite special for my husband Akhlaque, he is writing, directing, and acting in it. We both had been planning it for some time now. We wanted to make an episode that could take our audience back to the 70s. The song, theme, mood, all of it. Interestingly, it was earlier just reeling for social media during lockdown but the great feedback and appreciation from our audience helped us to turn it into a digital series."

Khan has also brought Tyagi on board for the show.

On working with her husband's former girlfriend, Venketaramanan said: "Roopal is a talented actress and is a very nice individual. My husband was very sure to get her on board. He was in fact sure that she would happily join us and take the challenge. And when we approached her, she was excited too."

"We all were worried because it was a little tricky to shoot but on the day of the shoot, everything went smooth. Despite being my husband's ex, I have never felt odd or awkward around her. And honestly, we all are mature individuals. Past hardly matters. And I never believe to complicate things unnecessarily."

[With Inputs from IANS]

