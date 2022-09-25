‘Jamtara’ Actor Monika Panwar: Don’t Come To Mumbai With Only A Pretty Face, Good Clothes

Actor Monika Panwar, who was part of projects including ‘Super 30’ (2019), and Class of '83 in the past, is currently receiving praise for her role as Gudiya in ‘Jamtara Season 2’ released on September 23. The Netflix series that revolves around cybercrime, phishing, and the power dynamics in society is directed by Soumendra Padhi.

Being a new face in the entertainment Industry, Monika is glad to be part of great films and shows so far. In an interview with Outlook, she talks about what a newcomer should keep in mind while entering the Bollywood industry.

“Just don’t come to Mumbai with pretty faces and good clothes, at least learn something. You should know something about acting. You can’t come to Mumbai because your relatives feel that you look beautiful or have a certain height. You have to be very skillful because this is the time for only those talents. The ones who have no skills will suffer so Learn that art,” she says.

Monika says that acting was not something she wanted to do full-time. “ I wanted to do small roles and come back home and when I saw ‘Godfather’ film with a friend, that changed my whole perception. After that film, I decided to learn acting and that’s how my journey started. Later I did three years of training in NSD and today I am here.”



Talking about ‘Jamtara season 2’, she says that the audience will see a lot more scams. “In season 2, we are touching the small nuisances of how people get the sim to do these crimes and how they work.”

Finally, Monika says that the rise of OTT has given voices to talents like her.

“I am the outcome of how OTT has given a platform to so many talents. It is giving voices to new people. This is like the golden age of entertainment.”

Produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point and directed by Soumendra Padhi, Season 2 of Jamtara has been written by Trishant Srivastava. Season 1's Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Amit Sial have reprised their roles as Sunny, Rocky, and Brajesh alongside Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Aksha Pardhasany. The new season also features new characters; Ravi Chahal and the formidable Seema Pahwa