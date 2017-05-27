CBSE Class 12 Topper Raksha Gopal Gets 99.6%, Shatters Humanities Myths
Amity International School Noida’s Raksha Gopal, who topped this year's CBSE Class 12 examinations with 99.6%, busted the myth that students from Humanities cannot score high.
Raksha scored 100 marks ach in English, political science, and economics. In history and psychology, she scored 99 marks each.
Bhumi Sawant De from DAV Public School in Chandigarh came second with 99.4% and Aditya Jain from Bhawan Vidyalaya Chandigarh tied third with Mannat Luthra at 99.2%.
“The feeling is yet to sink in. I knew I would do well, but never thought I would top.” Raksha told CNN-News18 on Sunday. She now wants to pursue Political Science (Hons) from Delhi University.
Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar spoke to the toppers from all three streams — Science, Commerce and Humanities. “I want to congratulate all the students who scored well. I also want to say that those who did not do well should try again, they will also succeed,” he said.
The board announced the results of all its 10 regions simultaneously. The Delhi region has the highest number of candidates (2,58,321), followed by Panchkula with 1,84,557 and Ajmer with 1,31,449 candidates. A total of 2,497 candidates under disabilities also registered for the exam this year.
