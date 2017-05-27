Long Wait Over, CBSE To Announce Class 12 Exam Results Today

After a long debate over the CBSE's moderation policy, the country’s largest education board is finally going to announce Class 12 results on Sunday.

The results will be declared on the official result websites.

CBSE chairman RK Chaturvedi declared this on Friday said the board “will follow the moderation policy, as enshrined in rule number 59 of the examination bylaws”, reported Hindustan Times.

The CBSE Class 12 exams were held between March 9 to April 29. Results in all 10 regions will be announced simultaneously.

The CBSE had earlier decided not to challenge the Delhi High Court’s order – that had asked the board to hold its decision to scrap marks moderation policy — in the Supreme Court, and to continue with its five-point policy for this year, reported HT.

Aiming to check high cut-offs in colleges, the CBSE had scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to the students in examinations for difficult questions.

On May 23, the HC directed the CBSE to follow its moderation policy. The students further feared a delay in result declaration after the CBSE decided to challenge this order in the Supreme Court.

Union minister for human resource development Prakash Javadekar on Thursday assured that the results will be declared on time and said students need not worry about a court order on the matter.

Normally, the CBSE declares Class 12 examination results between May 25 and May 27 every year. This year, the CBSE is yet to announce the date of result declaration