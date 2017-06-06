Comforts Are <em>Maya</em>, Realize Patients Of A Hospital Who Parted With Air Coolers That Came For Yogi’s Visit

The Website
06 June 2017 Last Updated at 2:52 pm National News Analysis

Comforts Are Maya, Realize Patients Of A Hospital Who Parted With Air Coolers That Came For Yogi’s Visit

The hospital authority has termed all the allegations by the patients 'farce'.
File-AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

The patients at the government hospital in Uttar Pradesh administration had a fleeting tryst with comfort during the visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to a report in NDTV, during CM's visit to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Allahaabad on Sunday, around 20 insta-cooling devices were installed. Though it brought relief to the patients from the overwhelming heat, but their tryst was short-lived. The coolers, said the reprot, were immediately taken away after his visit.

Inquiries by journalists revealed that the air coolers were hired locally.

"Because he came, we got air coolers for a bit and we could relax.  The coolers came in on Saturday. It must have been to please Yogi Adityanath," a patient was quoted as saying to the channel.

However, the hospital authority has termed all the allegations by the patients 'farce'.

But this is not the first time when Aditynath's officials have gone an extra mile to provide comfort to the CM. Remember how sofas and an air-conditioner were installed in a martyr's home in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit, and then they were all taken away. Yogi Aditynath, though, had come heavily on his staff and warned them against any such 'special arrangements.'

 

"We are people who sit on the floor," he had told officials while directing them not to make special arrangements when he tours the state.

"No special arrangements should be made for me during visits, inspections and other programmes... We are people who sit on the floor," he said.

Yogi Adityanath Allahabad Uttar Pradesh National News Analysis
