No Special Arrangements For My Visits, Says UP CM Adityanath
"We are people who sit on the floor," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told officials while directing them not to make special arrangements when he tours the state.
"Honouring the people of the state is in fact the honour of the chief minister," Adityanath told officials yesterday.
"No special arrangements should be made for me during visits, inspections and other programmes... We are people who sit on the floor," the chief minister said.
The directive comes amid reports that a window AC, sofa and a carpet were given to martyred BSF head constable Prem Sagar's family in Deoria when the chief minister had called on them.
The family said they were taken aback when authorities removed the air conditioner, sofa and carpet soon after the chief minister left their place.
"Officials took away the carpet, sofa and AC soon after Adityanath left our residence," Dayasagar, the martyr's brother, was quoted as saying.
There was, however, no official word on it.
There were also reports that the Kushinagar administration provided soap and shampoo to members of the Scheduled Caste Mushahar community ahead of a visit by Adityanath. They were reportedly asked to meet the chief minister after a proper bath.
