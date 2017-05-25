CBSE May Announce Class 12 Results Tomorrow, Will Not Challenge Delhi HC Order
After a long debate over the CBSE's moderation policy, the country’s largest education board is likely to announce the Class 12 results by Saturday evening, according to a report quoting a source.
The CBSE has decided not to challenge the Delhi High Court’s order – that had asked the board to hold its decision to scrap marks moderation policy — in the Supreme Court, and to continue with its five-point policy for this year, reported Hindustan Times.
Aiming to check high cut-offs in colleges, the CBSE had scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to the students in examinations for difficult questions.
On May 23, the HC directed the CBSE to follow its moderation policy. The students further feared a delay in result declaration after the CBSE decided to challenge this order in the Supreme Court.
The news has brought some respite to the Class 12 students and their parents who had been anxiously waiting for the result.
“Results will be declared in light of the high court’s directions and keeping our declared five-point moderation policy in mind. There will be strictly no spiking of marks and the decision taken in the April meeting will also be followed,” a source told the newspaper. He, however, said if not Saturday, the result will be declared by Sunday.
Union minister for human resource development Prakash Javadekar on Thursday assured that the results will be declared on time and said students need not worry about a court order on the matter.
Normally, the CBSE declares Class 12 examination results between May 25 and May 27 every year. This year, the CBSE is yet to announce the date of result declaration
