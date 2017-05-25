The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
25 May 2017 Last Updated at 9:23 am National

Uncertainty Over Class 12 Results Continues: CBSE Likely To Challenge HC Order

The CBSE and state boards decided to do away with the moderation policy -- to add marks in case of difficult questions. The high court directed the CBSE to hold this decision.
NEW DELHI
Uncertainty Over Class 12 Results Continues: CBSE Likely To Challenge HC Order
The announcement of CBSE’s Class 12 exam results could be delayed as the board will challenge a Delhi high court order.

Uncertainty prevails over the announcement of class XII CBSE results as the board is likely to challenge a Delhi High Court order allowing continuation of its moderation policy on extra marks which was scrapped last month

According to top sources in the government, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court justifying its decision to scrap the moderation policy

At a high-level meeting on Wednesday chaired by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, it was decided that the Board will take legal opinion before deciding on its future course of action

"Legal opinion was sought and it was decided that the board may challenge the order and results will be announced on basis of the decision," a source said

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday said that doing away of the marks moderation policy this year was unfair to students who had registered for the exam when the policy was still in place

When asked, the HRD Minister said that the CBSE would take a call on the issue

CBSE Chairman R K Chaturvedi, however, maintained that the court order is being "studied" and all attempts are being made not to delay the results

"The court order is being studied in detail and we are trying that the results are not delayed," he said

The sources further said that the moderation has to be viewed at three different levels -- grace marks to help students pass in case he or she is missing out by few marks, difficulty levels in different sets and inflation or spiking of marks which is carried out in the garb of moderation

"The board is likely to contest the third definition of moderation," the source said

The issue of six states already declaring their results is seen as another matter of concern as those students are likely to suffer in the undergraduate admissions

The high court had on Tuesday termed as "unfair and irresponsible" the board's decision to scrap its 'moderation policy' under which grace marks are given to students in exams for difficult questions and had asked why it cannot be implemented from next year

The decision of the CBSE, which would come into effect from this year, "would have a drastic effect on the students," the court said

It also asked the board why it cannot implement the change in policy from next year as the results of the 2016-17 exams are expected to be announced in a few days

The CBSE along with 32 other boards had decided to do away with the marks moderation policy last month.

READ MORE IN:
Delhi - New Delhi Students Education National
Next Story : Sonia Gandhi to Host Opposition Meet to Discuss Joint Candidate for Presidential Poll
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters