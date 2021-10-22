Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Turkey Added To FATF Gray List, Pakistan To Remain There

The 'gray list' of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) calls for increased scrutiny over financial dealings in order to prevent terror financing.

Turkey Added To FATF Gray List, Pakistan To Remain There
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | AP

Trending

Turkey Added To FATF Gray List, Pakistan To Remain There
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T07:35:41+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 7:35 am

FATF, an international organization that monitors and sets guidelines to protect against money laundering and terrorism financing added Turkey, Jordan and Mali to its watch list Thursday.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force's “gray list” calls for increased scrutiny of financial dealings in the three countries, which have agreed to work on the group's recommendations. Being put on the list can scare away investors and creditors, hurting exports, output and consumption. It also can make global banks wary of doing business with a country.

The FATF also announced a new strategy for combatting corruption through shell companies or other anonymous entities. The group said the proposed rules would force countries to set up a registry listing who actually owns a company that must be verified and updated within a month.

Related Stories

FATF Asia-Pacific Group Puts Pakistan In 'Enhanced Blacklist' For Failing To Meet Its Standards

Pak Remains On FATF's 'Grey List' Amid Deficiency In Checking Terror-Financing

Jaishankar Sheds Diplomatic Restraint, Takes Tough Stand Against Pakistan

“The proposals will close loopholes and regulatory weaknesses that for too long have allowed fake companies to be used as a cover for criminal activity or to hide wealth from tax authorities,” FATF President Marcus Pleyer said.

The proposed rules follow the recent release of the “Pandora Papers” by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. That report shed light on the financial dealings of the elite and corrupt and how they have used offshore accounts and tax havens to shield trillions of dollars in assets.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

The rules are expected to be adopted at a meeting in February of the FATF, which is made up of 37 member countries, including the United States, and two regional groups, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Commission.

With Turkey, Jordan and Mali added to the watch list and Botswana and Mauritius getting dropped from it, 23 nations are considered to be only partially fulfilling international rules for fighting terrorism financing and money laundering.

The listing is a fresh blow to Turkey, which is already in the midst of an economic crisis. Its currency, the lira, plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Thursday after a steep cut in interest rates.

North Korea and Iran remain the only two countries on the FATF's high-risk black list. That designation means international financial transactions with those countries are closely scrutinized, making it expensive and complicated to do business with them. International creditors can also restrict lending to black-listed countries.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Financial Action Task Force (FATF). International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

US Woman Who Refused To Wear Mask In Grocery Store Convicted For Trespassing

Countries Trying To 'Greenwash' Pollution, Says Greenpeace Chief Ahead Of Climate Talks

Syria Executes 24 People On Charges Of Igniting Wildfires

Australia, UK Say AUKUS Pact Overhyped, Allay Fears

Thousands Of French Homes Left In Dark, Trains Disrupted As Storm Sweeps Across Europe

Pakistan: Three Tehrik-i-Talibam Terrorists Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Nepal: 88 Dead As Flooding And Landslides Wreak Havoc

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

Advertisement

More from World

South Korean Military To Appeal Ruling On Transgender Soldier

South Korean Military To Appeal Ruling On Transgender Soldier

Mexico's Richest Man Carlos Slim To Rebuild Collapsed Subway Line

Mexico's Richest Man Carlos Slim To Rebuild Collapsed Subway Line

Donald Trump Is Launching His Own Social Media App 9 Months After Twitter Ban

Donald Trump Is Launching His Own Social Media App 9 Months After Twitter Ban

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

Read More from Outlook

100 Crore Jabs: PM Modi To Address Nation At 10 AM

100 Crore Jabs: PM Modi To Address Nation At 10 AM

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today. His address comes in the wake of India recently crossing the mark of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination shots.

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Outlook Web Desk / United States Centre for Disease Control is allowing the flexibility of 'mixing and matching' the booster dose regardless of which type of shot people received first.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The two new IPL teams will be announced on October 25 in Dubai, a day after the high-profile India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash. Close to 15 companies have shown their interest to bid.

Countries Trying To 'Greenwash' Pollution, Says Greenpeace Chief Ahead Of Climate Talks

Countries Trying To 'Greenwash' Pollution, Says Greenpeace Chief Ahead Of Climate Talks

Associated Press / The forthcoming U.N. climate talks to be held in Glasgow have been described as 'the world's last best chance' to prevent global warming from reaching dangerous levels.

Advertisement