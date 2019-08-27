Trump Claims Melania Has 'Gotten To Know' Kim Jong Un, White House Issues Clarification

The White House issued a clarifying statement on Monday saying no meeting took place between US First Lady Melania Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as was suggested by a remark made by US President Donald Trump.

Trump had said "the first lady has gotten to know" Kim Jong Un and likely agrees he's "a man with a country that has tremendous potential."

The comment was made by the President during a news conference in Biarritz, France where he had gone to attend the G7 meet.

After Trump's comment, the WH was quick to issue a statement to clear the air that the two had never met.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham, in a statement from aboard Air Force One, said that the president "confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim — and while the First Lady hasn't met him, the President feels like she's gotten to know him too."

Trump has said he'll likely meet with Kim again to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

(AP)