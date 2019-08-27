﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Trump Claims Melania Has 'Gotten To Know' Kim Jong Un, White House Issues Clarification

Trump Claims Melania Has 'Gotten To Know' Kim Jong Un, White House Issues Clarification

The White House is clarifying comments made by President Donald Trump during a news conference in France.

PTI 27 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Trump Claims Melania Has 'Gotten To Know' Kim Jong Un, White House Issues Clarification
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump
File Photo
Trump Claims Melania Has 'Gotten To Know' Kim Jong Un, White House Issues Clarification
outlookindia.com
2019-08-27T12:32:44+0530

The White House issued a clarifying statement on Monday saying no meeting took place between US First Lady Melania Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as was suggested by a remark made by US President Donald Trump.

Trump had said "the first lady has gotten to know" Kim Jong Un and likely agrees he's "a man with a country that has tremendous potential." 

The comment was made by the President during a news conference in Biarritz, France where he had gone to attend the G7 meet.

After Trump's comment, the WH was quick to issue a statement to clear the air that the two had never met.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham, in a statement from aboard Air Force One, said that the president "confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim — and while the First Lady hasn't met him, the President feels like she's gotten to know him too."

Trump has said he'll likely meet with Kim again to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

(AP)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Donald Trump Melania Trump Kim Jong-Un Washington North Korea North Korea–United States International
Next Story : 'I Am An Environmentalist', Says Trump, But Skips Climate Meet At G7
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters