Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

TikTok Crosses 1 Billion Users, Says Company

This marks a 45% jump in users in just over a year for the short-video sharing application. This app was extremely successful in India but was later banned following a clash between India and China.

TikTok Crosses 1 Billion Users, Says Company
TikTok Crosses 1 Billion Users | Deutsche Welle

Trending

TikTok Crosses 1 Billion Users, Says Company
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T10:01:56+05:30
Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle

More stories from Deutsche Welle
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 10:01 am

The popular video-sharing platform has seen a surge in users over the last years, with a large amount of its US audience joining during the coronavirus pandemic.

TikTok hit 1 billion monthly active users globally over summer, the video-sharing app reported on Monday.

That marks a 45% jump in users in just over a year.

Related Stories

Is TikTok Making A Comeback To India With New IT Rules? Check Details

TikTok, which was launched four years ago by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, saw a boost in followers during coronavirus lockdowns, school closures and an increased number of people working in home offices.

The video platform, known as Douyin in China, gained more than 300 million users since July 2020, the last time the company had reported user numbers.

How is Tiktok boosting its popularity?

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

TikTok is known for its viral choreographies to pop songs. The platform extended its video time limit of 15 seconds to three minutes in early July to attract a wider audience and compete with YouTube.

The company also enhanced advertising last year and launched a new feature in late August 2021 that allows its users to directly purchase products offered on the video platform by content creators. It now plans to monetize more of its platform's traffic.

TikTok said the United States, Europe, Brazil and Southeast Asia were its biggest markets, despite regulatory scrutiny it is facing in the US and other countries.

Earlier this year, the company appointed ByteDance's CFO Shouzi Chew, a Singaporean national, as its new chief executive officer.

Tags

Deutsche Welle Tik Tok Ban TikTok International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

North Korea Accuses US of 'Hostile Policy'; Continues Its Streak Of Weapon Testing

North Korea Accuses US of 'Hostile Policy'; Continues Its Streak Of Weapon Testing

Man Who Shot Former US President Ronald Reagan Gets 'Unconditional Release'

North Korea Fires Short-Range Missile To Sea In Latest Test, Seoul And Tokyo Officials Say

US: Documented Dreamers, Mostly Indian-Americans, Fear Deportation

US Foreign Policy Must Always Be Grounded In Its Values, Concerted With Allies Like India: US Senator

US Lawmaker Advocates To Provide India With Needed Military Equipment To Balance Against China, Taliban

UK Puts Soldiers On Standby To Help Ease Gas Shortage At Pumps

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Mexican President, Focus Is On Trade And Investment

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from World

US-Russia To Hold Second Round Of Talks This Week

US-Russia To Hold Second Round Of Talks This Week

'No Shave': Taliban's Diktat To Barbers In Afghanistan Province

'No Shave': Taliban's Diktat To Barbers In Afghanistan Province

Punjab CM Curtails Security Cover Of VVIPs

Punjab CM Curtails Security Cover Of VVIPs

In Meeting Government's Energy Use; Factories, Households Face Darkness In China

In Meeting Government's Energy Use; Factories, Households Face Darkness In China

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Sarath Guttikunda / From every known science and engineering angle, the concept of vacuuming air in the open is not a practical solution.

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Tabeenah Anjum / Unlike Punjab, in Rajasthan the things seem to go on a slower pace and the stalemate in the party's state unit will continue for some time.

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With SRH In IPL?

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With SRH In IPL?

David Warner was dropped from SRH’s playing XI against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The former SRH skipper stayed in his hotel room in Dubai.

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Outlook Web Desk / According to latest Congressional Research Service report, among the foreign terror groups in Pakistan, five groups including LeT and Jaish are India centric.

Advertisement