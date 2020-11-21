A series of explosions rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Saturday. According to reports, the explosions occurred in densely populated areas. Reports claim that the explosions were followed by unidentified rockets hitting the city.

"Two improvised bomb explosions hit two vehicles in the morning rush hour. The blasts were followed by rocket firing when militants fired at least 10 rockets from a mini truck. The rockets struck multiple locations in the city," eye-witness Mohammad Usman reportedly told news agency Xinhua.

According to reports, many people have been injured, however, so far there is no official word on the number of casualties.

