November 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Series Of Explosions Rock Kabul, Scores Injured: Reports

Series Of Explosions Rock Kabul, Scores Injured: Reports

Reports claim that the explosions were followed by unidentified rockets hitting the city.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Series Of Explosions Rock Kabul, Scores Injured: Reports
Afghan security troops in Kabul
AP Photo
Series Of Explosions Rock Kabul, Scores Injured: Reports
outlookindia.com
2020-11-21T12:00:55+05:30

A series of explosions rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Saturday. According to reports, the explosions occurred in densely populated areas. Reports claim that the explosions were followed by unidentified rockets hitting the city.

"Two improvised bomb explosions hit two vehicles in the morning rush hour. The blasts were followed by rocket firing when militants fired at least 10 rockets from a mini truck. The rockets struck multiple locations in the city," eye-witness Mohammad Usman reportedly told news agency Xinhua.

According to reports, many people have been injured, however, so far there is no official word on the number of casualties.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

APEC Leaders Including US President Trump, Agree To Implement Free Trade Policies

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Kabul Explosion International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos