Over 20 Injured In Dhaka As Police Fire Rubber Bullets, Tear Gas At Protestors Over PM Modi Visit

Bangladesh police Thursday fired rubber bullets and tear gas at hundreds of demonstrators who were protesting against a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More than 20 people have been injured, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Police told AFP that the protest got out of hand as demonstrators marched in the capital Dhaka, with many throwing rocks and stones at officers, injuring at least four.

"We fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them. There were 200 protesters. We have also arrested 33 people for violence," police official Syed Nurul Islam said.

The protesters accused Modi of stoking religious tensions and inciting anti-Muslim violence in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002, which left about 1,000 people dead.

"Some 40 protesters were injured, including 18 hospitalised with injuries from police beatings and rubber bullets," Bin Yamin Molla, a senior official of the Student Rights Council, which organised the protest, told AFP.

