﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  New York Times To Cease Political Cartoons After Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Carricature Was Deemed Anti-Semitic

New York Times To Cease Political Cartoons After Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Carricature Was Deemed Anti-Semitic

The cartoon, published in April, depicted Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Donald Trump -- who was wearing a kippah, or a Jewish skullcap.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 June 2019
New York Times To Cease Political Cartoons After Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Carricature Was Deemed Anti-Semitic
The caricature potrays Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Donald Trump, who is wearing a kippah, or a Jewish skullcap.
Twitter
New York Times To Cease Political Cartoons After Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Carricature Was Deemed Anti-Semitic
outlookindia.com
2019-06-11T14:54:31+0530

The New York Times has announced that it will no longer include daily political cartoons in its international edition, weeks after apologising for publishing a caricature of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deemed anti-Semitic.

The cartoon, published in April, depicted Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Donald Trump -- who was wearing a kippah, or a Jewish skullcap.

It prompted an uproar within the Jewish community, with Israel's ambassador to the UN likening the drawing to the content of Nazi propaganda tabloid Der Sturmer.

Editor James Bennet said the paper had planned for a year to cease running political cartoons in the international print version of the Times, in line with the US edition.

The decision will come into effect on July 1, Bennet said in a Monday statement.

Patrick Chappatte, one of the paper's leading cartoonists, said the decision was directly related to the Netanyahu cartoon.

He condemned the publication of the caricature at the center of the controversy, but said he was concerned that media outlets were increasingly buckling under political pressure and criticism from "moralistic mobs" on social media.

"Over the last years, some of the very best cartoonists... lost their positions because their publishers found their work too critical of Trump. Maybe we should start worrying," Chappatte wrote on his personal website.

Bennet said the newspaper hoped to keep working with Chappatte and fellow contributor Heng Kim Song on other projects.

New York Times publisher AG Sulzberger announced in May that the editor who published the cartoon would be disciplined.

(AFP)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Benjamin Netanyahu New York Cartoons International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Why Is He Sweating On A Chilly Morning': How Chief Investigator In Kathua Case Nabbed The Mastermind
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters