Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Myanmar: Rohingya Muslims Seek $150 Billion In Damages From Facebook For Facilitating Genocide

Rohingya Muslims, in their lawsuit against Facebook said, 'Facebook has long been aware that hateful, outraged, and politically extreme content... is oxygen to the company's blood'. They seek $150 Billion in damages from the tech giant.

Myanmar: Rohingya Muslims Seek $150 Billion In Damages From Facebook For Facilitating Genocide
Rohingya Muslims have filed a lawsuit against Facebook claiming $150 Billion in damages | AP

Trending

Myanmar: Rohingya Muslims Seek $150 Billion In Damages From Facebook For Facilitating Genocide
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T14:36:04+05:30
Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle

More stories from Deutsche Welle
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 2:36 pm

The Muslim minority group are requesting $150 billion in damages for the role the social media giant played in facilitating a campaign of genocide against them.
Rohingya refugees sued Facebook Monday over the company's role in amplifying hate speech that led to genocide against the minority Muslim group in Myanmar.

Members of the Rohingya are already targets of violence and social exclusion, despite living in Myanmar for generations.

"While various incidents of violence occurred periodically for years, nothing could prepare the Rohingya, or the international community, for what was to come after Facebook entered the picture in 2012," the lawsuit charges.

Related Stories

'Facebook Has Now Turned Into A Beast', UN Blames Social Media For Spreading Hate Against Rohingya In Myanmar

Facebook Removes Page Of Anti-Rohingya Myanmar Monk Known As 'Buddhist Bin Laden'

UN, Bangladesh Sign Deal To Aid Relocated Rohingya Refugees

Why are the Rohingya suing Facebook?
In the complaint filed Monday in California, the Rohingya charge that the algorithms Facebook uses, and its inability to pull hateful rhetoric down in a timely fashion, led to real-world violence. Facebook's unwillingness to remove hate speech exacerbated violence against the Rohingya, they said.

The UN has said genocide took place in 2017 when many Rohingya were displaced into a sprawling camp in Bangladesh.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The military in Myanmar, known as the Tatmadaw, set up a troll army staffed by the military consisting of hundreds to promote what it called "clearance operations."

"Families were destroyed, childhoods were lost, lives were ruined, and entire communities were erased from the face of the earth," the lawsuit notes.

The Rohingya expect the company to cite US laws that protect companies from liabilities over content posted by users. As a result, the lawsuit asks that the law of Myanmar apply in this case.

What is going on at Facebook?
The lawsuit states: "Facebook has long been aware that hateful, outraged, and politically extreme content (especially content attacking a perceived "out-group") is oxygen to the company's blood."

Critics charge that even when Facebook has been alerted to problems, it has promoted growth above all else.

Earlier this year, whistleblower Frances Haugen came forward with a trove of internal documents showing Facebook is aware of the damaging effects it has on society but has time and again opted to put company prosperity ahead of safety.

Tags

Deutsche Welle Myanmar Facebook Rohingya Muslims International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Germany: Parties Sign Coalition Deal For New Scholz Government

Germany: Parties Sign Coalition Deal For New Scholz Government

Endangered Whale Gives Birth To Calf While Being Entangled In Fishing Net

Swiss Catholic Church Orders Study Of Sexual Abuse Since Mid-20th Century

British Woman Testifies, 'Pressured Into Giving Sexual Massages To Jeffrey Epstein'

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Obituary | Ebrahim Ebrahim, The Indian-Origin Anti-Apartheid Icon Who Waged A Long Battle In S Africa

Pakistan Lynching: Remains Of Sri Lankan National Arrives In Colombo

Sudan: Tribal Violence Kills 24 In Darfur Region, Says Aid Group

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Myanmar Court Sentences Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi To Four years

Myanmar Court Sentences Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi To Four years

Omicron Coronavirus Update | New Covid-19 Variant May Have High Reinfection Rate, Study Finds

Omicron Coronavirus Update | New Covid-19 Variant May Have High Reinfection Rate, Study Finds

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Read More from Outlook

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Seema Guha / The Modi-Putin meet was a concerted effort by India-Russia to tell the world that their strategic relationship is alive and kicking.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA?

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA?

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland incident has highlighted several flaws in the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). What went wrong? We explain.

Advertisement