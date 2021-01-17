Most Farmers In Favour Of New Farm Laws: Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

The union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said that most of the farmers are in favour of the new farm laws and that the government intends to discuss the new farm laws with the farmers on January 19.

"Most of the farmers & experts are in favour of farm laws. After the Supreme Court's order, the laws can't be implemented. Now we expect that farmers discuss the laws clause-wise on Jan 19 & tell govt what they want other than the repeal of the laws", said Tomar.

The Supreme Court of India had stayed the implementation of the contentious farm laws last week as farmers continued their protest on Delhi borders. The apex court had also formed a four-member committee to resolve the matter between the protesting farmers and the centre.

The committee comprised Bhupinder Singh Mann, national president of Bhartiya Kisan Union; Dr Parmod Kumar Joshi, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices; and Anil Ghanwat, president of Shetkari Sanghatana.

However, Bhupinder Singh Mann decided to recuse himself of the committee on January 14.

“We had sent a proposal to farmer unions in which we agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis, traders' registration &others. Govt also agreed to discuss laws on stubble burning & electricity but unions only want repeal of the laws”, Tomar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

