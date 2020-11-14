PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.
Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India's longest-serving prime minister.
"My humble tributes to the country's first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.
