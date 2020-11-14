November 14, 2020
Corona
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On His Birth Anniversary

Born in 1889, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru remains India's longest-serving prime minister.

PTI 14 November 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. 

Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India's longest-serving prime minister. 

"My humble tributes to the country's first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.



PTI Jawaharlal Nehru Narendra Modi India International

