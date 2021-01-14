J-Lo To Perform, Lady Gaga To Sing Anthem At Biden Inauguration

January 14, 2021
Corona
The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia.

Associated Press (AP) 14 January 2021
Jennifer Lopez
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
At Joe Biden’s inauguration, Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the US Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Wednesday.

The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O'Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia.

There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

 

