February 13, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  India Gifts 2,000 Metric Tonnes Of Rice To Syria On Humanitarian Grounds

India Gifts 2,000 Metric Tonnes Of Rice To Syria On Humanitarian Grounds

The government of India is gifting 2000 MT of rice to strengthen food security in Syria, stated MEA

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Gifts 2,000 Metric Tonnes Of Rice To Syria On Humanitarian Grounds
The first consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice was handed over by Indian ambassador to Syria Hifzur Rahman
Twitter
India Gifts 2,000 Metric Tonnes Of Rice To Syria On Humanitarian Grounds
outlookindia.com
2021-02-13T11:06:27+05:30

The Ministry of External Affairs said, India is gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria after receiving a request from the Arab republic

"In response to a request from the government of the Syrian Arab Republic for emergency humanitarian assistance, the government of India is gifting 2000 MT of rice to strengthen food security in Syria," the MEA said.

The first consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice was handed over by Indian ambassador to Syria Hifzur Rahman to Syrian Minister of Local Administration Hussain Makhlouf at Latakia Port on Thursday, the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA said the remaining 1000 metric tonnes of rice is expected to reach Syria on February 18.

It said India has always stood in solidarity with the people of Syria, and its bilateral engagement has continued apace even during the years of internal conflict in that country.

India had earlier gifted 10 metric tonnes of medicines to Syria in July last year as part of COVID-19 assistance, the MEA said.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Watch: Delivery Boy In China Fulfills Customer's Request, Splashes Tea On Her Ex

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Syria India Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos