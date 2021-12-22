Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

California To Require Booster Shots For Health Care Workers

California will require health care workers to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, pledging to make sure hospitals are prepared as a new version of the disease begins to spread throughout the state.

California To Require Booster Shots For Health Care Workers

Trending

California To Require Booster Shots For Health Care Workers
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T10:50:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 10:50 am

California already requires health care workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a directive that took effect in September and has since led to the firing or suspension of thousands of people. Now it will join New Mexico as at least the second state to require booster shots for health care workers.


Newsom made the announcement on his personal Twitter account. His office declined to give more details, including how many workers would be affected and whether frequent testing would be allowed as an alterative. Newsom has scheduled a news conference in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday.


"California will require healthcare workers to get their booster,” Newsom said. “With Omicron on the rise, we're taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared."

Related Stories

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch


California has so far fared far better than many other states that are dealing with a coronavirus surge, with areas in the Midwest and Northeast seeing the biggest jump in cases and hospitalizations amid frigid temperatures that have kept people indoors.


The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists California as a place with "high" transmission of the virus, along with nearly everywhere else in the country. But in the last week California averaged 114 new cases per 100,000 people, less than half the national rate.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown


Meanwhile, coronavirus related hospitalizations have been rising slowly in California, up 15 per cent in the last 11 days to 3,852. That's less than half as many as during the late summer peak and one-fifth of a year ago, before vaccines were widely available.


But while hospitals overall have fewer patients than last winter, many have fewer workers to treat the patients they do have. The staffing shortage comes as businesses are having trouble finding workers, including hospitals. A recent study by the University of California-San Francisco estimated the state's nursing shortage could persist until 2026.


"The staffing shortages we are experiencing are worse than ever," Kiyomi Burchill, group vice president for policy for the California Hospital Association, said in an interview Tuesday before Newsom made his announcement about booster shots.


California is poised for a surge in new infections amid holiday parties and family gatherings forced indoors by a series of winter storms.


But experts say the nation's most populous state is likely to avoid the worst scenario — spikes in hospitalizations and deaths — because most Californians have either been vaccinated or already been infected. That gives a higher level or protection against the omicron variant that, while not guaranteeing people won't get sick, means they are less likely to need to go to the hospital.


"It's a highly transmissible respiratory virus and people are going to get it. And they are going to get it every winter," said Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of California, San Francisco. "We have to go toward measuring our true success with a disease, which is how we're doing with hospitalizations."


More than 70 per cent of the state's nearly 40 million residents have been fully vaccinated while 42 per cent have gotten a booster shot. As of Monday omicron is now the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the United States.


Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say omicron spreads more easily than other coronavirus strains, including delta. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a third shot for the best chance at preventing infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.


Computer models used by state officials to forecast the virus say hospitalizations will stay steady through the holidays and dip slightly in mid-January.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Joe Biden California International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

California To Require Booster Shots For Health Care Workers

California To Require Booster Shots For Health Care Workers

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Omicron Scare: Thailand Reimposes Quarantine For Travelers As Concerns Grow Over The New Strain

Africa: After France Departure, Mali Left Alone To Fight Extremists Amid Political Crisis

Ex-Intel Chief Confirms Israel's Role In Killing Of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Taking Law Into Hands, Against Teachings Of Quran: Pakistan Apex Religious Body

Fuel Prices In Lanka Hiked; Government Says Talks On With India For LoC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Advertisement

More from World

UK's First Woman MP Deletes Tweet On Golden Temple Mob Lynching Mentioning 'Hindu Terrorist'

UK's First Woman MP Deletes Tweet On Golden Temple Mob Lynching Mentioning 'Hindu Terrorist'

Yearender 2021: 5 Worst Natural Disasters Of The Year

Yearender 2021: 5 Worst Natural Disasters Of The Year

US Reports 1st Omicron-Related Death As Unvaccinated Man Dies

US Reports 1st Omicron-Related Death As Unvaccinated Man Dies

Omicron Sweeps Across America, Now 73% Of New US COVID Cases

Omicron Sweeps Across America, Now 73% Of New US COVID Cases

Read More from Outlook

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

Soumitra Bose / India and Pakistan were the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men but they lost in the semis on Tuesday.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement