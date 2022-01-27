Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
What Women Like And Dislike The Most In Men

Read more to understand what attracts and what distracts the ladies from men.

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 3:34 pm

What Women Like The Most In Men?

 
 
On a scale of 1-10, with 1 representing what women like the least and 10 denoting what women like the most
 
Attributes

Avg. Score
 
Ability to understand a woman 8.70
An honest man 8.62
Treats women like equals 8.57
Intelligent 8.50
Homemaker and a good father 8.22
The faithful sort, not a skirt-chaser 8.16
Good conversationalist and a sense of humour 8.14
Independent, not a mama’s or papa’s boy 7.66
A good-looking man with a good body 7.47
A rich man with property 7.44
Good lover and sexually imaginative 7.02
Spiritual 6.44
 

AGE-WISE LIKES
Below 20 yrs:  
1. Ability to understand women; 
2. Treats women like equals; 
3. An honest man;
4. Intelligent. 
20-30 yrs: 
1. An honest man; 
2. Treats women as equals; 
3. Understands women; 
4. Intelligent.
30-40 yrs:  
1. Should understand women; 
2. Homemaker and a good father; 
3. An honest man; 
4. Intelligent.

CITY-WISE LIKES 
Bangalore: Honest man; 
Vadodara : Conversationalist; 
Chandigarh: Faithful; 
Chennai: Good father; 
Kochi: Honest man; 
Delhi : Understanding; 
Hyderabad : Understanding; 
Calcutta: Honest man; 
Mumbai: Understanding; 
Vijayawada: Good looking.

CATEGORY-WISE LIKES  
Working Women:  
1. Intelligent; 
2. An honest man; 
3. Homemaker and good father;
4. Understanding. 
Housewives:  
1. An honest man; 
2. Should understand women; 
3. Treat women like equals; 
4. Intelligent.

What Women Dislike The Most In Men?

On a scale of 1-10, with 1 representing what women dislike the least and 10 denoting what women dislike the most
Attributes Avg. Score
Drinks too much 7.84
Irresponsible 7.77
Talks loosely about women 7.74
Violent temper 7.73
Always puts others down 7.70
Vain/Obsessed with self 7.66
Show-off/Name-dropper 7.56
Nerd/Boring 7.40
Smokes 7.05
Stingy 7.01
Insanely possessive 6.65
Lower caste  5.79

AGE-WISE DISLIKES
Below 20 yrs:  
1. Drinks too much; 
2. Obsessed with self; 
3. Talks loosely about women;
4. Violent. 
20-30 yrs:  
1. Talks loosely about women; 
2. Drinks too much; 
3. Always puts others down; 
4. Irresponsible. 
30-40 yrs:  
1. Drinks too much; 
2. Talks loosely about women; 
3. Irresponsible; 
4. Puts others down.

CITY-WISE DISLIKES 
Bangalore: Obsessed with self; 
Vadodara: Violent; 
Chandigarh: Smokes; 
Chennai: Obsessed with self; 
Kochi : Drinks too much; 
Delhi: Show-off;   
Hyderabad: Irresponsible; 
Calcutta: Talks loosely about women; 
Mumbai: Drinks too much; 
Vijayawada: Talks loosely about women.

CATEGORY-WISE DISLIKES :  
Working Women: 
1. Talks loosely about women; 
2. Drinks too much; 
3. Violent temper; 
4. Puts others down. 
Housewives: 
1. Irresponsible; 
2. Drinks too much; 
3. Puts others down: 
4. Talks loosely about women.

