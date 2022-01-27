What Women Like And Dislike The Most In Men

What Women Like The Most In Men?
|On a scale of 1-10, with 1 representing what women like the least and 10 denoting what women like the most
|Attributes
|
Avg. Score
|Ability to understand a woman
|8.70
|An honest man
|8.62
|Treats women like equals
|8.57
|Intelligent
|8.50
|Homemaker and a good father
|8.22
|The faithful sort, not a skirt-chaser
|8.16
|Good conversationalist and a sense of humour
|8.14
|Independent, not a mama’s or papa’s boy
|7.66
|A good-looking man with a good body
|7.47
|A rich man with property
|7.44
|Good lover and sexually imaginative
|7.02
|Spiritual
|6.44
|
AGE-WISE LIKES
Below 20 yrs:
1. Ability to understand women;
2. Treats women like equals;
3. An honest man;
4. Intelligent.
20-30 yrs:
1. An honest man;
2. Treats women as equals;
3. Understands women;
4. Intelligent.
30-40 yrs:
1. Should understand women;
2. Homemaker and a good father;
3. An honest man;
4. Intelligent.
CITY-WISE LIKES
Bangalore: Honest man;
Vadodara : Conversationalist;
Chandigarh: Faithful;
Chennai: Good father;
Kochi: Honest man;
Delhi : Understanding;
Hyderabad : Understanding;
Calcutta: Honest man;
Mumbai: Understanding;
Vijayawada: Good looking.
CATEGORY-WISE LIKES
Working Women:
1. Intelligent;
2. An honest man;
3. Homemaker and good father;
4. Understanding.
Housewives:
1. An honest man;
2. Should understand women;
3. Treat women like equals;
4. Intelligent.
What Women Dislike The Most In Men?
|On a scale of 1-10, with 1 representing what women dislike the least and 10 denoting what women dislike the most
|Attributes
|Avg. Score
|Drinks too much
|7.84
|Irresponsible
|7.77
|Talks loosely about women
|7.74
|Violent temper
|7.73
|Always puts others down
|7.70
|Vain/Obsessed with self
|7.66
|Show-off/Name-dropper
|7.56
|Nerd/Boring
|7.40
|Smokes
|7.05
|Stingy
|7.01
|Insanely possessive
|6.65
|Lower caste
|5.79
|
AGE-WISE DISLIKES
Below 20 yrs:
1. Drinks too much;
2. Obsessed with self;
3. Talks loosely about women;
4. Violent.
20-30 yrs:
1. Talks loosely about women;
2. Drinks too much;
3. Always puts others down;
4. Irresponsible.
30-40 yrs:
1. Drinks too much;
2. Talks loosely about women;
3. Irresponsible;
4. Puts others down.
CITY-WISE DISLIKES
Bangalore: Obsessed with self;
Vadodara: Violent;
Chandigarh: Smokes;
Chennai: Obsessed with self;
Kochi : Drinks too much;
Delhi: Show-off;
Hyderabad: Irresponsible;
Calcutta: Talks loosely about women;
Mumbai: Drinks too much;
Vijayawada: Talks loosely about women.
CATEGORY-WISE DISLIKES :
Working Women:
1. Talks loosely about women;
2. Drinks too much;
3. Violent temper;
4. Puts others down.
Housewives:
1. Irresponsible;
2. Drinks too much;
3. Puts others down:
4. Talks loosely about women.