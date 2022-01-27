What Women Like And Dislike The Most In Men



AGE-WISE DISLIKES

Below 20 yrs:

1. Drinks too much;

2. Obsessed with self;

3. Talks loosely about women;

4. Violent.

20-30 yrs:

1. Talks loosely about women;

2. Drinks too much;

3. Always puts others down;

4. Irresponsible.

30-40 yrs:

1. Drinks too much;

2. Talks loosely about women;

3. Irresponsible;

4. Puts others down.



CITY-WISE DISLIKES

Bangalore: Obsessed with self;

Vadodara: Violent;

Chandigarh: Smokes;

Chennai: Obsessed with self;

Kochi : Drinks too much;

Delhi: Show-off;

Hyderabad: Irresponsible;

Calcutta: Talks loosely about women;

Mumbai: Drinks too much;

Vijayawada: Talks loosely about women.



CATEGORY-WISE DISLIKES :

Working Women:

1. Talks loosely about women;

2. Drinks too much;

3. Violent temper;

4. Puts others down.

Housewives:

1. Irresponsible;

2. Drinks too much;

3. Puts others down:

4. Talks loosely about women.