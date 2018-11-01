Qatar Airways Plane Hits Water Tanker In Kolkata Airport, Probe Ordered

More than 100 passengers were stranded at Kolkata airport early onThursday after a water

tanker hit a Qatar Airways aircraft, which was preparing to take off for Doha.

Around 2.30am, when passengers were boarding the plane, a water tanker hit the belly of the Doha-bound flight, near the landing gear, an official of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

The plane was immediately grounded for inspection and the passengers were safely de-boarded, he said.

No one was hurt in the accident, the official noted.

"All 103 passengers of the flight have been provided accommodation at a nearby hotel. They will be taking the 3am flight to Doha tomorrow (Friday)," he said.

Initial inspection suggests that the water tanker had technical issues, the brake wasn't functioning properly, the AAI official added.

Meanwhile, a source in the DGCA said an inquiry has been initiated into the incident.

"We will take corrective measures based on the inquiry report," he said.

(PTI)