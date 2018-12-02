﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  US Gun Violence: Five People Shot In Miami, Suspect Still At Large

US Gun Violence: Five People Shot In Miami, Suspect Still At Large

The victims have not been identified and a motive for the shooting has not been released.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 December 2018
US Gun Violence: Five People Shot In Miami, Suspect Still At Large
Representative Image/File
US Gun Violence: Five People Shot In Miami, Suspect Still At Large
outlookindia.com
2018-12-02T13:41:57+0530

Authorities say five people have been shot in a Miami neighbourhood and the suspect remains at large.

Miami police tell news outlets that the shooting happened Saturday night in the Overtown neighbourhood.

They say the gunman fired several rounds at the corner of a liquor store, striking the victims.

Four victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where two are in critical condition.

Officials said the fifth victim was taken to the hospital by someone else.

The victims have not been identified and a motive for the shooting has not been released.

(AP)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Miami Gun Violence International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : I Wish To Explore Different Things Till I'm 70: Kareena Kapoor
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters