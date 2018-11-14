With Steve Smith and David Warner out, India can finally hope to conquer Australia when the sides meet in a complete series, comprising three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs.

Without their two main players, Australia do not look the same Australian side which used to be. And former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday stated the fact, saying that the Indian team under Virat Kohli has the "best chance to beat Australia".

Cricket Australia's board has resolved to respond to the call to lift the bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft by next week, but all indications are they are not ready to bring the trio back to international cricket early.

"This is like the Indian team not having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It's a huge factor," Ganguly said on the sidelines of Complan's prize winners of the 'Dream More and Grow More' contest here.

"It's a great moment for Indian cricket. This is their best opportunity to beat Australia," the former India captain added.

Having suffered defeats in their earlier overseas Test series in South Africa and England, the Virat Kohli and Co will salvage pride winning in Australia.

The Indian pace attack had impressed in England in their 1-4 series loss and Ganguly said: "I have seen in England that they (bowlers) have taken 20 wickets in almost every Test."

Ganguly, however, warned the Indian team stay cautious.

"But you also have to keep in mind that Australia in Australia are a different kettle of fish. Many feel that they are a weak outfit but I don't think so," Ganguly added.

Brand ambassador of Complan, Ganguly also handed over Rs 1 lakh each to the 10 prize winners of the 'Aro-Sapno-Aro-Bere-Otho' contest on the occasion of the Children's Day.

The contest was launched at the Jodhpur Park Pandal during Durga Puja last month with the participation of students from class two to six from 100 schools of Kolkata.