Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Suga aka Min Yoongi Fully Recovers From Covid-19

BTS member Suga has recovered from Covid-19 and has concluded his quarantine as confirmed by BigHit music on Monday (January 3).

Suga aka Min Yoongi Fully Recovers From Covid-19
Suga tested positive for Covid-19 right before Christmas on December 24. | Instagram\SugaofBTS

Trending

Suga aka Min Yoongi Fully Recovers From Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T17:11:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 5:11 pm

Suga (Min Yoongi), a member of the band BTS who had previously tested positive for Covid-19, has recovered from the virus. The boyband's agency confirmed the news on Monday with a health update. Suga's mandatory quarantine following a positive test ended on January 3rd afternoon, according to BigHit.

Suga shared an update for his fans after Big Hit Music confirmed it. As translated by BTS Weverse on Instagram, he wrote, "Released from quarantine! (grinning emoji)."

As reported by The Times of India, the Bighit entertainment wrote, “Hello, this is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19, and his quarantine has concluded as of today (January 3) at noon. Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Friday, December 24, is now able to return to his daily activities. Suga did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home.”

“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concern for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow health care guidelines. Thank you” it added.

Last week, Suga shared his first post after contracting the coronavirus. He wrote on Weverse, "I’m really okay (smiling face emojis). Please don’t worry too much!"

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Suga contracted the virus right before Christmas after returning to South Korea from the United States, where the Boys performed their 'Permission To Dance on Stage'. Meanwhile, two other members of the band, RM and Jin, are being held in isolation after testing positive on December 25.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Suga Mumbai Music Bands COVID 19 Pandemic Isolation Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan: My Work Will Always Speak For Me

Kartik Aaryan: My Work Will Always Speak For Me

Do What Your Heart Desires: Kareena Kapoor's Heartfelt Message As She Gorges On A Croissant

Alec Baldwin Won't Let Negativity Destroy Him In 2022 After ‘Rust’ Shooting

Dhanush Begins Shooting For His First Telugu Film ‘Sir’

Sara Ali Khan Has One Condition For Marriage; Read Here

‘Minnal Murali’ Antagonist Guru Somasundram Never Wanted To Be An Actor

Prabhas-Starrer 'Radhe Shyam's Release Will Not Be Postponed, Makers Clarify

Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Mehta Pen Emotional Post For Son

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive For Covid-19

Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive For Covid-19

Veteran Filmmaker Rahul Rawail Tests Covid-19 Positive

Veteran Filmmaker Rahul Rawail Tests Covid-19 Positive

SS Rajamouli Kept Flies In Fridge While Making 'Makkhi' To Study Them, Reveals Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli Kept Flies In Fridge While Making 'Makkhi' To Study Them, Reveals Jr NTR

Arjun Kapoor Has A Witty Comeback To Trolls Commenting On His Age Gap With GF Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor Has A Witty Comeback To Trolls Commenting On His Age Gap With GF Malaika Arora

Read More from Outlook

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Citing several examples of children's strong and natural immunity which was evident during the past two strong waves of Covid-19, top experts have launched the 'Happy 2022 For Kids’ campaign demanding immediate resumption of schools.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Proteas Pacers Toy With Indian Batters

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Proteas Pacers Toy With Indian Batters

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement