Suga aka Min Yoongi Fully Recovers From Covid-19

Suga (Min Yoongi), a member of the band BTS who had previously tested positive for Covid-19, has recovered from the virus. The boyband's agency confirmed the news on Monday with a health update. Suga's mandatory quarantine following a positive test ended on January 3rd afternoon, according to BigHit.

Suga shared an update for his fans after Big Hit Music confirmed it. As translated by BTS Weverse on Instagram, he wrote, "Released from quarantine! (grinning emoji)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

As reported by The Times of India, the Bighit entertainment wrote, “Hello, this is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19, and his quarantine has concluded as of today (January 3) at noon. Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Friday, December 24, is now able to return to his daily activities. Suga did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home.”

“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concern for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow health care guidelines. Thank you” it added.

Last week, Suga shared his first post after contracting the coronavirus. He wrote on Weverse, "I’m really okay (smiling face emojis). Please don’t worry too much!"

Suga contracted the virus right before Christmas after returning to South Korea from the United States, where the Boys performed their 'Permission To Dance on Stage'. Meanwhile, two other members of the band, RM and Jin, are being held in isolation after testing positive on December 25.