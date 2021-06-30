West Indies Vs South Africa, 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Windies' Must-win Game

An ensemble cast of West Indies stars started the T20 International series against South Africa on a rousing note, thrashing the Proteas by eight wickets with five overs to spare. Then, the Windies suffered back-to-back defeats and now, they stare at a possible series defeat. (More Cricket News)

In all three matches, Windies captain Keiron Pollard won the toss and every time, he opted to bowl first. And surprisingly, South Africa have scored 160 in the first, 166 in the second and 167 in the third. It showed the visitors' inability to score big, but also their tenacity to get things done, defending 166 and 167 runs successfully, by 16 and 1 runs respectively.

It's likely to be another close encounter when the two teams meet again at St George's, Grenada Thursday. But the onus will be on the hosts to keep the series alive.

Head-to-head: This will be their 14th meeting in the 20-overs format. South Africa lead the head-to-head record 8-5.

Match and telecast details

Match: 4th T20I match between West Indies and South Africa

Date: July 1 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 11:30 PM IST/02:00 PM local

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

TV Channel: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Playing XIs in the 2nd T20I

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

Squads

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

