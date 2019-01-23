The second ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan at Durban on Tuesday was overshadowed by obscene and racist comments made by visiting captain Sarfraz Ahmed against Andile Phehlukwayo.

In the 37th over of South African innings, Sarfraz was caught on the stump mics saying, in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?", which can be loosely translated as "Black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What have you got her to say for you today?"

The sledge got the commentators talking with Mike Haysman asking Ramiz Raja for translation. Former Pakistan batsman tried to avoid, saying "Difficult really to translate that. It's a big long sentence."

But fans were not happy. Here are some reactions:

Sarfraz to Pehuhlukwayo: "abbay kaale teri Ammi kahan bethi hoyi hain aaj, kya parhwa kay aaya hai aaj."

This is rubbish & purely racist sledging from Sarfaraz... Ugly



Reason y Rameez didn't translate it #SAvPAK — Akshay Sharma (@akshaypasu) January 22, 2019

Just like most desi’s Sarfaraz probably doesn’t even think calling someone “kalay” is racist, still unacceptable & deserves some sort of punishment. — Osama. (@ashaqeens) January 22, 2019

Never have taken to Sarfaraz for the way he shouts at his fielders openly, but racism was the last straw. Definitely not someone who should be leading an international cricket team. Ban should only be the start for his racist comments. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 22, 2019

Dont know what is dumber, Sarfaraz braindead racist jibe or people justifying lack of understanding on race,culture coz of little or no education,

law 101 - ignorance of law is no excuse, he is a national captain for goodness sake, ban and captaincy on the line — rossirossco (@rossirossco) January 22, 2019

Sarfaraz should be ashamed of these remarks. PCB should suspend him immediately and ICC should press for charges and case against these racist remarks. He should be made an example in here. https://t.co/thFR4YBdz5 — Ahsan (@ahsanzawar) January 22, 2019

Wtf is wrong with sarfaraz? #SAvPAK — Anish Mainali (@AnishMainali) January 22, 2019



South Africa beat Pakistan by five wickets to level the five-match series thanks to unbeaten half-centuries from Rassie van der Dussen and Phehlukwayo.

Tailender Hasan Ali's quickfire 59 dragged Pakistan to a total of 203 all out batting first, but despite a top-order collapse, the Proteas made the series 1-1.