﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  WATCH: Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Slammed For Making Racist Comment

WATCH: Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Slammed For Making Racist Comment

In the 37th over of South African innings, Sarfraz was caught on the stump mics saying: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?"

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2019
WATCH: Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Slammed For Making Racist Comment
Screengrab: Twitter
WATCH: Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Slammed For Making Racist Comment
outlookindia.com
2019-01-23T08:03:28+0530

The second ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan at Durban on Tuesday was overshadowed by obscene and racist comments made by visiting captain Sarfraz Ahmed against Andile Phehlukwayo.

In the 37th over of South African innings, Sarfraz was caught on the stump mics saying, in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?", which can be loosely translated as "Black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What have you got her to say for you today?"

The sledge got the commentators talking with Mike Haysman asking Ramiz Raja for translation. Former Pakistan batsman tried to avoid, saying "Difficult really to translate that. It's a big long sentence."

But fans were not happy. Here are some reactions:


South Africa beat Pakistan by five wickets to level the five-match series thanks to unbeaten half-centuries from Rassie van der Dussen and Phehlukwayo.

Tailender Hasan Ali's quickfire 59 dragged Pakistan to a total of 203 all out batting first, but despite a top-order collapse, the Proteas made the series 1-1.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sarfraz Ahmed Durban Cricket Cricket - Racism Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cardiff Striker Emiliano Sala Feared Dead As Authorities Postpone Searches For Missing Aircraft
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters